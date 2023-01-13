Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties
BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
NBCMontana
Light snow & valley fog to impact morning commute; scattered showers continue this week
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region in effect through 10AM Monday morning. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 3PM Monday afternoon for the Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass,...
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
buttesports.com
Lady Bulldogs wrestlers keep on keepin on
Butte got thier first team win at the Hellgate tourney! (Photo Geno Liva for Butte Sports) A great team effort for the Lady Bulldogs. They continue to make strides. “We won our first team title at the Hellgate Girls Tournament.” said coach Geno Liva. Sophie Grunhuvd won the...
406mtsports.com
Stung: Stevensville girls' basketball win over Butte Central in overtime
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons girls’ basketball team hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets on Saturday afternoon at the Maroon Activities Center. The Maroons forced overtime when Brooke Badovinac scored on a layup with seven seconds to play and took a one-point lead in overtime. However, Stevensville ran off five straight points in the extra session to upend the Maroons, 66-59.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Big Sky boys nip Butte High in overtime
MISSOULA – The Butte Bulldogs boys’ basketball team made its first road trip of the calendar year on Friday afternoon, as they took on the Big Sky Eagles. Tocher Lee's three-pointer at the buzzer forced overtime, which completed the erase of a 13-point deficit over the final four minutes. However, Big Sky took the lead with 26.8 seconds to play and held on for an 88-87 win over Butte in overtime.
