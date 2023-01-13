ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivers Casino closed after cracked pipe spills water onto gaming floor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rivers Casino temporarily closed after a cracked refrigeration pipe spilled water onto the gaming floor on Friday afternoon.

Photos and videos show water coming from the ceiling and spreading across the casino floor.

(Photo: Linda Pagliaro)

The casino's spokesperson said in a statement cleanup is underway and crews are making repairs.

Reopening times will be posted on the casino's website and social media.

It's unclear what led up to the pipe cracking and leaking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LMOx_0kEEXT5H00
(Source: LouAnn Gutshall Kennedy)

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

