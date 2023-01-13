ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Nick Caserio staying in contact with Texans' remaining coaches regarding changes

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Houston Texans are in their most consistent state since Oct. 5, 2020: a state of flux.

The Texans are on their third coaching search in as many offseasons with Nick Caserio in the general manager’s chair. With the firing of coach Lovie Smith following the club’s 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Texans still have a large majority of his assistant coaches still on the staff.

Caserio met with the remaining staff on Jan. 9, the day after Smith was let go, to let them know of where things stand with the organization.

“I would say it’s a pretty fluid process,” Caserio said. “We’ll look at each of their situations individually. Whomever we end up hiring as a head coach, they’re obviously going to have a say and input relative to the coaches on our staff.”

Sometimes there is carryover from one staff to the next. A good example is Tim Kelly, who was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 under then-coach Bill O’Brien. After O’Brien was fired and rookie coach David Culley hired in 2021, Kelly remained on staff as offensive coordinator.

Similarly the current offensive coordinator in Pep Hamilton was quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator on Culley’s staff. When Smith was promoted from defensive coordinator to coach in 2022, Hamilton got a promotion.

Caserio emphasized that constant communication with the remaining assistants is key.

“I think I have an obligation and responsibility to our coaches, to their situations that come up where there may be interest externally or once we have more clarity on our end is to communicate with them,” said Caserio. “They may have other opportunities to go elsewhere. There may be an opportunity to be a part of the current staff that we put together, so we met.”

Houston finished 3-13-1 and has the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

