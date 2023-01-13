ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

EmployNV to Host Five Upcoming Events

FALLON - EmployNV Career Hub in Fallon invites jobseekers to a meet with a Veteran Employment Specialist for assistance and answering questions regarding employment services! This event will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the William N. Pennington Life Center, 952 S. Maine Street in Fallon. Registration is encouraged at the EmployNV.gov calendar and walk-ins are welcome!
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural life style. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat< she says. “I’m living in one little...
RENO, NV
2news.com

UNR to celebrate completion of the Gateway Parking Complex

The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the Gateway Parking Complex on Thursday, Jan. 19. The seven-story complex is located on the southwest corner of Lake and East Ninth Streets in the Mathewson University Gateway. It includes 800 parking spaces for use...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool

STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

School Delays on Tuesday, January 17

Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Woman earns prison in car theft

A woman, who reportedly wrote she would stop stealing cars in her diary nearly 20 years ago, was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison on Monday for attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Alyson Mae O’Hara, 47, borrowed an Isuzu Axiom from a Washington resi-dent to go to the...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drought has plagued the Sierra for the past three years but with recent storms, the end could be in sight. “We’re not out yet, but we’ve had very significant improvements in our area,” said Tim Bardsley, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Legal Notices - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Churchill County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on January 18, 2023, at approximately 3:00 PM, to be held in the Commission Chambers, County Administration Building, 155 North Taylor Street, Suite 145, Fallon, Nevada, on the following matter:. A Nuisance Complaint filed...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Officials Remind Residents of Delphi Road Closure

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is urging people driving over Mason Pass road between Smith and Mason Valleys to not use Delphi Road, as it is closed and not passable currently. This is due to heavy snow and rain accumulated over the past few weeks. Lyon County officials write that...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 4:07 p.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect involved in the hit and run. Update at 1:11 p.m.: Sparks Police say they were called to the area Tuesday morning for reports...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

One Person Injured in Shooting Near Vine & 5th Streets in Reno

Police have arrested someone who allegedly stole a bike from a person, then shot them near Vine and West 5th Streets. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say an argument broke out between the suspect and two other people, and that's when the suspect shot one person.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Tenants forced out of apartments, inspection slated for Thursday

As Carson City code enforcement officers posted a notice barring entry onto the second floor of an apartment complex on Monday, a remaining tenant was leaving on a bicycle to check out other apartments. The tenant of Carson Pines Apartments on David Street wished to remain unidentified but told the...

