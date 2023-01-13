Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
2news.com
EmployNV to Host Five Upcoming Events
FALLON - EmployNV Career Hub in Fallon invites jobseekers to a meet with a Veteran Employment Specialist for assistance and answering questions regarding employment services! This event will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the William N. Pennington Life Center, 952 S. Maine Street in Fallon. Registration is encouraged at the EmployNV.gov calendar and walk-ins are welcome!
KOLO TV Reno
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural life style. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat< she says. “I’m living in one little...
2news.com
UNR to celebrate completion of the Gateway Parking Complex
The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the Gateway Parking Complex on Thursday, Jan. 19. The seven-story complex is located on the southwest corner of Lake and East Ninth Streets in the Mathewson University Gateway. It includes 800 parking spaces for use...
2news.com
Parking Complex At UNR Nears Completion
Folks will have a new space to park at the University of Nevada, Reno. The complex will open to the University community and the public on Jan. 20.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool
STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
FOX Reno
Deadline for Nevadans to choose health coverage through Nevada Health Link approaching
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There is still time to get insured for 2023 and enroll in a new health plan or change your existing plan through Nevada Health Link. The open enrollment deadline is this weekend. A lot of people wait for the last minute...
indybay.org
Live Fire and Electronic Warfare at Fallon: Paiute Myron Dewey Died Trying to Prevent It
FALLON PAIUTE SHOSHONE LAND -- When Paiute journalist Myron Dewey live streamed the day before his death from the Fallon bombing range, he was doing what he did best, what he had done at Standing Rock. But now, Myron was defending his homeland, the homeland of Wovoka, who like Myron, lived on Walker River Paiute land.
2news.com
School Delays on Tuesday, January 17
Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
1 Nevada City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now.
Record-Courier
Woman earns prison in car theft
A woman, who reportedly wrote she would stop stealing cars in her diary nearly 20 years ago, was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison on Monday for attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Alyson Mae O’Hara, 47, borrowed an Isuzu Axiom from a Washington resi-dent to go to the...
KOLO TV Reno
Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drought has plagued the Sierra for the past three years but with recent storms, the end could be in sight. “We’re not out yet, but we’ve had very significant improvements in our area,” said Tim Bardsley, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.
thefallonpost.org
Legal Notices - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Churchill County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on January 18, 2023, at approximately 3:00 PM, to be held in the Commission Chambers, County Administration Building, 155 North Taylor Street, Suite 145, Fallon, Nevada, on the following matter:. A Nuisance Complaint filed...
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
2news.com
Lyon County Officials Remind Residents of Delphi Road Closure
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is urging people driving over Mason Pass road between Smith and Mason Valleys to not use Delphi Road, as it is closed and not passable currently. This is due to heavy snow and rain accumulated over the past few weeks. Lyon County officials write that...
KOLO TV Reno
Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 4:07 p.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect involved in the hit and run. Update at 1:11 p.m.: Sparks Police say they were called to the area Tuesday morning for reports...
2news.com
One Person Injured in Shooting Near Vine & 5th Streets in Reno
Police have arrested someone who allegedly stole a bike from a person, then shot them near Vine and West 5th Streets. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say an argument broke out between the suspect and two other people, and that's when the suspect shot one person.
2news.com
Two Animals Being Treated After Building Fire Near Downtown
Investigators tell us a Reno Police Officer saw smoke and called the fire department. Officials on scene told us that Reno Police officers in the area noticed smoke at a single-family residence and called for fire resources.
FOX Reno
Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
Nevada Appeal
Tenants forced out of apartments, inspection slated for Thursday
As Carson City code enforcement officers posted a notice barring entry onto the second floor of an apartment complex on Monday, a remaining tenant was leaving on a bicycle to check out other apartments. The tenant of Carson Pines Apartments on David Street wished to remain unidentified but told the...
