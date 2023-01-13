Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioners Appointed to Annex and EMS Projects
The Osage Co. Commissioners met for their weekly Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday and was given a report by Jeremy Mclemore for Miller EMS in Barnsdall for December. The commissioners also appointed Commissioner Charlie Cartwright to the citizen advisory committee to create guidelines for rural EMS reporting. Commissioner Everett Piper...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington Co. Commissioners Talk Uniforms
The Washington County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday and approved several items, and tabled one. A representative from United Linen presented a new service agreement for uniforms for employees in each district. There appeared to be some confusion over why a new agreement would be signed, when it appears that the county was already in contract with the company.
bartlesvilleradio.com
CITY MATTERS: Boards and Committees
If you've ever wanted to participate in city government, the city of Bartlesville is giving you that opportunity. Appearing on City Matters, City Councilor Trevor Dorsey said that the City of Bartlesville has numerous boards, committees and commissions that are driven by citizen volunteers. All citizens are encouraged and welcome to apply.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Co. Commissioners Meet Tuesday Due to MLK Day
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Tuesday morning instead of Monday this week due to MLK day yesterday, and it started with them reading bids for a 2021 or older Ram 2500 Crew Cab 4x4 truck. No bids were awarded, as they will be deciding next week. There was public...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Swings a Hatchet, Winds Up in Jail
Kenneth Hamilton was seen in Washington County Court today on a charge alleging assault with a dangerous weapon. Hamilton was arrested on Friday, January 13th and according to an affidavit, this stemmed from a comment made by Hamilton about the other party’s vehicle not being worth a lot of money.
Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail
An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle, Dies in Osage County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) works a fatality collision in Osage County near Sand Springs. According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night along State Highway 97 close to Pond Drive. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck a pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed has not been identified. The driver was uninjured.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery giveaway January 24
City Church is continuing its grocery giveaway in 2023 with its second one this month, Tuesday, January 24 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the church at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech Business Center at 1225 Virginia Short St. The grocery...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Former Felon Seen on Possession Charge
Russell Campbell was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on a charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. According to an affidavit, Campbell had been walking down the 1000 block of Oak with another party in Bartlesville when a police officer made contact with Campbell to conduct a field interview.
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
Tulsa Jury Recommends 225 Year Sentence For Man Convicted Of Robberies
A Tulsa jury found a man guilty in a string of brutal robberies, where he used a gun to overpower the victims, zip tied them up, and then robbed them. The jury recommended Jerome Hall serve 225 years in prison after being found guilty of robbery, kidnapping, and assault. Both...
City of Tulsa announces closings for MLK Day
TULSA, Okla. — Several city buildings are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Tulsa said City Hall, Municipal Court and other city buildings will be closed. The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is currently closed through Jan. 19 due to positive cases of canine influenza.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office thanks Lassie for help in arrest
The deputies said Lassie helped them locate a person with an outstanding warrant out of Rogers County.
publicradiotulsa.org
Environmental assessments to begin for flood buy-out program
The owners of more than 170 homes have signed up to have their flood-prone properties bought by Tulsa County. A federal grant of more than $14 million will be used in part to return back to green space properties around the Arkansas River and other flood zone areas. Joseph Kralicek, Tulsa Area Emergency Management executive director, says the county is gearing up for assessments.
No Injuries Reported In Owasso House Fire
Owasso Firefighters say no one was hurt after a house caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters say they believe the fire started in the fireplace at a home near east 86th Street north and Highway 169. Crews were able to quickly get the fire out and say everyone made it out safely.
KOKI FOX 23
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
KTUL
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
Tulsa's Brookside sees big changes coming in new year
Driving down Peoria on Brookside, you may be noticing some changes. Several chain restaurants and even a Tulsa icon, Claud’s Hamburgers, are now closed.
News On 6
Road Construction Project Could Force The Winganon Space Capsule To Be Moved
An iconic piece of Oklahoma history could soon be forced to move. The Winganon Space Capsule could be moved due to a major road construction project. The roadwork will involve repaving and improving Winganon Road from Highway 169 across Oologah Lake. The "Space Capsule" is located just east of Highway...
