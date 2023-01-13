ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Early, late runs aids Northfield in holding off Owatonna

By STEPHEN MCDANIEL
Northfield News
Northfield News
 4 days ago

The Northfield wrestling team sits on the throne of the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA, and the Owatonna Huskies are among the teams battling to dethrone the Raiders.

The Huskies rolled out the mat and lowered the lamp inside Owatonna High School Thursday to host the reigning conference and section champion. Despite a strong run during the middle weights, Northfield capitalized on early and late bonus points to earn a 36-30 dual win over Owatonna.

“We’ve got some wrestlers out, so we had to move our lineup around and kind of shift some kids around,” said Northfield head coach Geoff Staab. “It was a real team effort. We had kids step up and do a great job.”

Northfield got off to a strong start as the Raiders turned Caley Graber, who stands as the state’s No. 1 ranked girls 106-pounder, against Owatonna’s up-and-comer Kaden Lindquist to open things. Graber jumped out to a 10-0 lead before picking up the win by fall at 3:51 to set the tone for the Raiders.

It helped spark 113AAA No. 8 ranked Caden Staab to defeat Donoven Sorenson by an 8-4 decision at 113 pounds and Zane Engels to pin Jayden Jirele at 3:18 during the 120 pound bout to give Northfield an early 15-0 lead.

Owatonna got on the board with defending section champion Lane Karsten defeating Keith Harner by a 10-4 decision, but Northfield answered with a 4-1 decision victory for Sam Harner over Parker Casas.

“For having to bump the guys up, they came through,” Staab said. “Kuyper had a great match, Engels had a big pin, Graber got a pin over a tough little Kaden Lindquist, Caden Staab getting the decision, those were really good matches for us. It’s what we needed.”

But when Michael Reinardy bolted out for his match against Austin Benjamin at 138 pounds, the Huskies were ready to flip the switch on Northfield.

Reinardy pinned Benjamin in 43 seconds, which was followed by Jack Sorenson winning by forfeit and Mason Blum battling through a mid-match ankle injury before pinning Iah Schweich at 152 pounds to give Owatonna a 21-18 lead.

The 160 pound matchup saw a top 10 bout as the Raiders sent out 160AAA No. 9 ranked Jackson Barron to face the Huskies’ 160AAA No. 3 ranked Cael Robb. With three takedowns, Robb picked up a 6-1 decision to increase the Huskies’ lead to 24-18.

Colin Staab put an end to the run of losses for Northfield by defeating RJ Reinardy in a 12-6 decision at 170 pounds, before Ella Pagel turned the tide back into the Raiders’ hands.

Pagel, FloWrestling’s No. 1 ranked girls 164-pound wrestler in the country and defending girls state champion, stepped up to face Owatonna’s Ryan Felts at 182 pounds.

The bout between Pagel and Felts went back and forth, but in an attempt for Felts to escape from a Pagel reverse making it 7-4 in her favor, he got caught on his back and Pagel took advantage for the pin at 4:58 and gave Northfield a 27-24 lead.

“A female wrestling at 182 against guys is different than at 106 with the man muscle,” Staab said. “[Pagel] had to battle out there, but she’s a veteran wrestler and she came through like she has many other times.”

From there, the Raiders were able to fall back on some of the programs vets with Owen Murphy and Ryan Kuyper bumping up weight classes and winning big matches. Murphy defeated Blake Fitcher in a 2-1 decision and Kuyper pinned Max Flemke in 43 seconds to seal the dual win.

Grant Lower picked up the win for Owatonna at 185 by fall over Noah Ackerman at 3:35, but the six bonus points were only enough to cut the 12-point Northfield lead down to six points.

Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
