Georgia OT Broderick Jones makes decision on NFL draft

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Georgia starting offensive tackle Broderick Jones has declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

This does not come as a surprise. Jones, a first-team All-SEC offensive lineman, is expected to be a first-round pick and quite possibly the first offensive tackle selected in the draft.

Jones started all 15 games at left tackle for Georgia during the 2022 season.

A former five-star recruit out of Lithonia, Georgia, Jones redshirted his first season in Athens and played in every game during Georgia’s back-to-back title runs.

Georgia is waiting on a draft decision from offensive linemen Sedrick Van Pran and Warren McClendon.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

