Andy Sh@&$y
4d ago

Wow!!!! The current population of Black Americans is 46.9 million. If EVERY black American receives an even share of this at 13 trillion dollars, they would receive over 277 thousand dollars each. For what? The majority of black Americans are no more oppressed than the average white American and they DEFINITELY weren’t affected by slavery. That has been filtered out since the late 1960’s. The ones who are living below poverty level are doing so because of the choices they make and NOT because of slavery OR oppression. Everyone no matter what race they are always has an excuse for why they are not successful in life always blaming everyone BUT themselves for their circumstances.

I stopped caring
4d ago

no matter the compensation/reparations....blacks whites, browns, reds, tans, yellows all know it'll never be enough. it won't change anything. no one today should be held accountable for things that happened before they were born nor should anyone receive for things that happened before they were born. the sins of the father are not sins of the son. if so then the father who committed murder goes free while his son is put to death. is that what is called progress now days.

Shawn Kelley
4d ago

I'm sure all of us working class citizens will pay for these reparations when they raise our taxes once again. The rich ain't paying for this. It's ridiculous if they go through with this. Biden has already put this country deep in debt. Let's just keep going, see how much debt we can accumulate. Soon 50% of your pay check will be given to the government.

