At the start of 2023, we’re starting to sense a theme in restaurant industry equipment and technology news: AI and labor solutions. In a post-pandemic economy, labor is still challenging (though slowly improving) and restaurants are looking to automate menial work to encourage longer employee tenure. We’ve already spoken at length about robot servers, fry cooks and tortilla fryers, but what about robot dishwashers? Nala Robotics is introducing this new technology.

16 HOURS AGO