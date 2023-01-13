Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Babylon – can you stream the new Damien Chazelle movie?
Do you want to know how to watch Babylon? Of course you do, it’s a huge new movie from one of the best modern directors in Hollywood, and it’s certainly getting people talking. Our Babylon review suggests this is the nightmare version of Chazelle’s previous work, the musical...
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 has a line from Titanic James Cameron forgot he used
What do Avatar 2 and Titanic have in common? Sure, they’re both James Cameron movies. Yeah, water features pretty significantly in both, but what else? Well, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the phrase “I see you” features pretty prominently in both the ‘90s movie and 2022 movie.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch The Whale – can I stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie?
Can you stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie The Whale? Brendan Fraser’s big comeback has been cemented with his latest movie, The Whale. This new movie centres on Brendan Fraser’s Charlie, a man who has struggled with his weight, and who lives alone, disconnected from his family. In the drama movie, Charlie attempts to reconnect with his daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Our The Whale review described the picture as “painfully beautiful”, and Fraser’s performance is behind a lot of that emotional heft.
thedigitalfix.com
Damien Chazelle explains why Babylon needed to be so “vulgar”
Babylon is the latest picture from acclaimed filmmaker Damien Chazelle, and it’s unlike anything the director has ever done before. In an interview with The Digital Fix, we picked Chazelle’s brain as to why the comedy movie is so wild and vulgar, and he had the perfect response.
thedigitalfix.com
Sorry everyone, Vin Diesel isn’t in the Avatar movies
It seems there was a mix up about the Avatar 2 cast, and the rest of the upcoming new movies in the franchise. Vin Diesel, leader of the Fast and Furious movies, isn’t in any of them, despite a rather misleading Instagram post. Producer Jon Landau has set the...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: who is Dedra Meero?
Who is Dedra Meero in Star Wars: Andor? Every great Star Wars movie or Star Wars series needs a brilliant Star Wars villain, and in ISB officer Dedra Meero, Andor has one of the best bad guys the galaxy has ever seen. She may not be as deadly as Darth...
Jeopardy! fans mock two celebrity contestants who missed ‘very obvious’ final clue in ’embarrassing’ video
JEOPARDY! fans have mocked two celebrity contestants who did not know a "very obvious" clue in Final Jeopardy!. The embarrassing video was posted to the show's Twitter page and fans couldn't get enough. Patton Oswalt, basketball player Candace Parker, and actress Torrey DeVitto all competed against each other on the...
thedigitalfix.com
Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?
Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
thedigitalfix.com
Channing Tatum is still calling Disney over the Gambit Marvel movie
Will we ever get that Gambit Marvel movie? The spin-off X-Men movie has been in and out of development more times than the X-timeline’s been rebooted. Channing Tatum, who’s long been attached to star in the project, still asks about it, even though he knows odds are slim.
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us TV series episode 1 recap (2023) – an excellent start
The Last of Us TV series is in a difficult position. Since Naughty Dog’s 2013 horror game is widely regarded to be one of the greatest the medium’s ever produced, anticipation has been sky high for the drama series. Having such a built-in audience can be useful, but...
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser filmed Looney Tunes with puppets, and it sounds great
Brendan Fraser is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. From blockbusters such as the adventure movie The Mummy to his recent acclaimed performance in the new movie The Whale – the star has proven his talent time and again. However, when it comes to fun filming experiences in his cinematography, Looney Tunes Back in Action takes the cake.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie
How can I watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie? Adapted from the Japanese light novel series written by Fuse, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been a hit show since its release in 2018. And now, finally, after years of action and fun, the first anime movie in the IP is heading to the big screen.
thedigitalfix.com
Stanley Kubrick had to be forced to film Spartacus’s most iconic scene
When it comes to filmmakers, few are as memorable or celebrated as Stanley Kubrick. The director is behind some of the best movies in film history, with nine Academy Awards to his name. However, it turns out that even the top dogs of Hollywood have to make compromises on certain films. And in Kubrick’s case, a moment of persuasion came while shooting the 1960s drama movie Spartacus.
thedigitalfix.com
The Cloverfield trailer came out before they’d written the movie
Director Matt Reeves has been speaking to Collider on the 15th anniversary of the release of Cloverfield – a groundbreaking ‘found-footage’ science fiction movie. But it wasn’t just the movie itself that broke the mold, the marketing campaign was also highly unusual for the time. In fact they made the trailer to generate buzz about Cloverfield before they’d even written or shot the movie.
thedigitalfix.com
Amber Midthunder teases that new Predator movie is coming
We might be closer to a Prey 2 release date than we thought, with Amber Midthunder teasing in a Variety red carpet interview that a sequel to the horror movie, Prey, may be in the works. “I mean… I don’t have a date for you,” she said, when asked of the possibility of a further instalment of the monster movie series.
thedigitalfix.com
Diego Luna explains why Andor stands out from Star Wars series
Andor has been praised for standing out from other movies and TV shows in the Star Wars universe. Being less concerned with Easter Eggs, cameos and fan service, and more with telling a compelling story that happens to exist within the Star Wars universe seems to have served it well. It has been the most critically-acclaimed of the Disney Plus Star Wars series so far.
thedigitalfix.com
Ryan Reynolds is open to Deadpool and Wolverine doing a musical
The Merc with the Mouth is known for snappy one-liners, but can he belt out a tune too? In a recent interview with Deadline, Ryan Reynolds, the star of Deadpool 3, has addressed the topic of a potential musical Marvel movie. Superhero movies have been branching out creatively as of...
thedigitalfix.com
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega wishes she did more in viral dance scene
Despite only being released at the end of the year, 2022 TV series Wednesday has already broken several records and proven itself to be a cultural phenomenon. The teen drama series, which is based on The Addams Family, follows a teenage Wednesday Addams as she grapples with supernatural forces and growing pains at Evermore Academy.
Comments / 0