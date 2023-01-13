The AFC’s divisional-round game is set to feel mighty familiar for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a regular-season rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, who faced off with the Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 10. It’s the same opponent and the same location, but the stakes are much higher. Jacksonville also hopes for different results as they lost the initial matchup 27-17 despite Kansas City turning the ball over multiple times.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO