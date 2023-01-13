Entersect, a global leader in customer and payment authentication solutions for preventing financial fraud, today announced the announcement of John Roskill, former CEO of Accumatica and former Microsoft executive. as part of its expansion in North America. In late 2021, Entersect raised significant funding from Axel KKR, a technology-focused private equity firm, to recruit executives, launch new brands, and accelerate its expansion into the region.

12 HOURS AGO