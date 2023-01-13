Read full article on original website
Vintcom & Stellar Cyber Collaborate To Bring Open XDR To Thai Market
Aligning with its strategy to maintain leadership in the IT industry with digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions for its clients, Vintcom Technology Public Co., Ltd. has partnered with Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, to distribute Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform in Thailand. Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform...
Exploitation of Control Web Panel Vulnerability Commences After PoC Publication
Security researchers are observing exploitation attempts targeting a critical Control Web Panel (CWP) vulnerability, following the publication of proof-of-concept (PoC) code in early January. CWP, formerly known as CentOS Web Panel, is a well-liked, free web hosting panel for business-based Linux systems that provides assistance with managing and securing both...
Risks and Quick Fixes to Cyber Threats in the Era of Digital Transformation
Digital transformation has made businesses flexible and capable of meeting the demands of today’s customers. Many organizations have embraced new technologies and their unique ways. However, amid this significant change, businesses deprioritized the security risks anchored with digital transformation. Here are a few security risks of digital transformation. Digital...
Entersect Unveils John Roskill Enters Board Of Directors, Appoints Executives And Accelerates Global Expansion
Entersect, a global leader in customer and payment authentication solutions for preventing financial fraud, today announced the announcement of John Roskill, former CEO of Accumatica and former Microsoft executive. as part of its expansion in North America. In late 2021, Entersect raised significant funding from Axel KKR, a technology-focused private equity firm, to recruit executives, launch new brands, and accelerate its expansion into the region.
CircleCI Hacked via Malware on Employee Laptop
CircleCI, a software development service, confirms data breach incidents as the information stealer malware was deployed on a developer’s laptop. CircleCI revealed they had initially alerted suspicious activity on December 29, 2023, that started rotating all GitHub OAuth tokens on December 31 on customers’ behalf. According to the sources, this malware function could execute a cookie theft session, enabling them to imitate the targeted employee in a remote location and escalating access to a subset of the production system.
Most Cacti Installations Lack Patches for Exploitable Vulnerability
A critical-severity command injection vulnerability that is being used in attacks has not been patched against the majority of Cacti installations that are exposed to the internet. Cacti is a front-end application for the data logging tool RRDtool. It is an open-source web-based network monitoring and graphing tool that provides...
Norton LifeLock confirms thousands of customer accounts breached
In recent weeks, Norton LifeLock compromised thousands of customer accounts, letting cybercriminals access customer password managers. Norton LifeLock, an identity protection and cybersecurity service provider, experienced data breaches. Gen Digital-parent company revealed a credential stuffing attack where the breached credentials are used to access accounts on different sites and services sharing the same passwords. The intruders had compromised accounts as far back as December, and on December 12, the system detected login failures in large volumes.
Twitter Identifies No Signs of Vulnerability Exploitation in Recent Data Leaks
According to a latest announcement by Twitter, it has examined the recently publicized databases that are said to hold the data of hundreds of millions of its users and has not discovered any indication that a vulnerability has been exploited. Twitter notified users that a system flaw had been exploited...
