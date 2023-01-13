ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023

Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
SB Nation

Harry Kane is linked with a move away from Spurs because of course he is

In a situation that nobody could have possibly seen coming except for human beings who might at least mildly follow Tottenham Hotspur, we have gotten our first thinkpiece article suggesting Harry Kane is considering leaving the club. And that thinkpiece’s author? You guessed it, it’s Matt Law writing in the Telegraph.
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 16

There’s not getting around it. The North London Derby yesterday sucked. Do we really want some fun, happy-go-lucky hoddle today with your semi-vacationing hoddler-in-chief making wise cracks? No, no one wants that. So here’s something else that sucks, and maybe you British hoddlers will enjoy it. I’m talking...
SB Nation

Klopp: “It Was the Reaction We Needed to Show”

Liverpool FC finally stopped their miserable start of 2023 and advanced in the FA Cup, thanks to a Harvey Elliott wonder strike from 30 yards out. Manager Jürgen Klopp was buzzing after the game, and praised the response from the team after the weekend’s humbling by Brighton:. “Everybody...
SB Nation

Midweek Musings: Who’ll Be Reading’s Number One In 2023/24?

Reading currently find themselves with four ‘keepers on the books who could realistically hope to claim the number-one shirt for 2023/24. It’s not at all clear who currently will line up between the posts for Reading either in August 2023 or long term, despite Joe Lumley having stemmed the bleeding in that position, one which cost Reading points last term.
BBC

This week's live radio commentaries

B﻿BC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you seven live FA Cup and Premier League commentaries this week. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (19:45) Leeds United v Cardiff City (19:45) Saturday, 21 January. West Ham United v Everton (15:00) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (17:30) Sunday, 22...
FOX Sports

Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
SB Nation

RB Leipzig pretty much confirm ‘quite clear’ Chelsea move for Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea may have spent a record amount in the last two transfer windows (including the current one), but we’re far from done just yet. Another exciting forward in Christopher Nkunku is slated to join the team in the summer, with a transfer supposedly long agreed with both the player and his current club, RB Leipzig. (Mudryk, Nkunku, and maybe even João Félix? Oh my.)
SB Nation

Wednesday January 18th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:

