Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Manchester United Already Lining Up Move For Star Striker
Manchester United are reportedly already lining up a move for a star striker that is taking Serie A by storm.
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United boss says squad has the quality to get promotion without many additions
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson says he thinks the squad he has inherited is good enough to get promoted without many new signings. Ferguson won his first game back at the helm on Monday at Port Vale after returning for a fourth spell as boss earlier this month. Posh's 2-0...
SB Nation
FA Cup Fairytale: Transporting you back in time as Sunderland edge past Notts County in replay
The Lads had escaped from Meadow Lane the previous Saturday with a hard-earned draw in the FA Cup. Fast-forward to Tuesday night (16/01/73), and it was a chance to not only make progress in the cup, but get our previous captain and hero Charlie Hurley back to Roker Park as manager of Reading, whom we had drawn in the next round.
SB Nation
Harry Kane is linked with a move away from Spurs because of course he is
In a situation that nobody could have possibly seen coming except for human beings who might at least mildly follow Tottenham Hotspur, we have gotten our first thinkpiece article suggesting Harry Kane is considering leaving the club. And that thinkpiece’s author? You guessed it, it’s Matt Law writing in the Telegraph.
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 16
There’s not getting around it. The North London Derby yesterday sucked. Do we really want some fun, happy-go-lucky hoddle today with your semi-vacationing hoddler-in-chief making wise cracks? No, no one wants that. So here’s something else that sucks, and maybe you British hoddlers will enjoy it. I’m talking...
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings
Here are your Liverpool ratings for their terrible 3-0 defeat to Brighton in yesterday's Premier League match.
SB Nation
Klopp: “It Was the Reaction We Needed to Show”
Liverpool FC finally stopped their miserable start of 2023 and advanced in the FA Cup, thanks to a Harvey Elliott wonder strike from 30 yards out. Manager Jürgen Klopp was buzzing after the game, and praised the response from the team after the weekend’s humbling by Brighton:. “Everybody...
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Elanga, Danjuma & Moffi latest, Usmanov allegation, Lampard on Everton Board
Everton fall to Southampton 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. “I’m completely focused on what we’re doing on the pitch. The off-field noise is there but the things we can control as staff and players is on the pitch - and today we got beaten.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Did Tony Mowbray make the right or wrong calls against Swansea?
I think he overthought the processes and felt that he had to make changes for the sake of it. On the other hand, I think he was on to a loss regardless of what he did on Saturday. Would we have been happy if he’d thrown on every defensive player...
SB Nation
Midweek Musings: Who’ll Be Reading’s Number One In 2023/24?
Reading currently find themselves with four ‘keepers on the books who could realistically hope to claim the number-one shirt for 2023/24. It’s not at all clear who currently will line up between the posts for Reading either in August 2023 or long term, despite Joe Lumley having stemmed the bleeding in that position, one which cost Reading points last term.
BBC
This week's live radio commentaries
BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you seven live FA Cup and Premier League commentaries this week. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (19:45) Leeds United v Cardiff City (19:45) Saturday, 21 January. West Ham United v Everton (15:00) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (17:30) Sunday, 22...
FOX Sports
Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Danjuma & Sulemana updates, Garner fitness latest, Davies rumours quashed
Everton Under-21s forward Francis Okoronkwo on his side’s season so far. [EFC]. Goalscorer Gabby George reacts to her team’s 3-2 win against Reading over the weekend. [EFC]. Ian Wright shares his support for Everton amidst their ongoing internal crises. “There is no interest on our side towards Tom...
SB Nation
RB Leipzig pretty much confirm ‘quite clear’ Chelsea move for Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea may have spent a record amount in the last two transfer windows (including the current one), but we’re far from done just yet. Another exciting forward in Christopher Nkunku is slated to join the team in the summer, with a transfer supposedly long agreed with both the player and his current club, RB Leipzig. (Mudryk, Nkunku, and maybe even João Félix? Oh my.)
SB Nation
Wednesday January 18th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Poor Fan Treatment Makes Reading’s FA Cup Trip To Man United Feel Hollow
Cards on the table, I wasn’t up for this game from the minute it was announced while myself and Marc were mid-pod. You can literally hear my despair (unless he edited it out of course...). As a fan in his mid (more late these days) 30s, I’ve been to...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Trossard, Raphinha, Neves, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Arsenal have been offered Brighton and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 28, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent) Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min) Barcelona have put a 100m euro (£88.7m) price...
Football Daily | Jürgen Klopp, the blame game and a Red Machine that’s hit the wall
In today’s Football Daily: Liverpool’s decline, Shakhtar’s £20.5m donation and Torino’s faux pas
Comments / 0