Read full article on original website
Related
It’s a Miracle Pet Goldfish Didn’t Destroy More in Idaho Pond
Who knew goldfish could be so powerful? Castle Rocks State Park in the Magic Valley isn’t closed yet, but apparently on January 20th the Idaho state park will be closing public access to the pond because of the goldfish that are in it. There’s a report from The Idaho...
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
9 Reasons Why Idaho is the Best Place to Enjoy Winter
Winters in Idaho are known to last a while compared to other parts of the country. The weather typically starts dipping in October and it isn't uncommon to see the first snow in early November. It can be until March, April, or sometimes even May before the winter weather finally disappears for good. When most people out of state think of Idaho, they think of cold weather, snow, and the mountains. That isn't too far off from the truth, and these are some of the reasons why Idaho is a great place to enjoy spending winter. There are some amazing parts about winter in Idaho that other states can't compare with and that is why it is the best place to enjoy winter in the country.
WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Why Idaho Drive-Thrus Aren’t Safe
Early Monday morning (1/16), a man attempted to abduct a barista in Auburn, Washington. According to police and security camera footage, the abduction attempt took place just after 5 AM in a coffee shop drive-thru. According to Auburn police, the suspect attempted to abduct the victim by using a "looped...
Idaho Designated One of the Worst Places for Wildfires
I thought southern Idaho dodged a bullet last fire season, however. In some parts of the state, there were some very stubborn burns. I noticed this story on my phone feed this morning. From taxpayer-supported public radio in Wyoming. I assume the writer learned about it from a news release, just like a lot of other people in the media. The numbers cited may have already been known last fall but are now official.
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
Costs For Routine Procedures At Idaho Hospitals Might Shock You
People can complain all they want about what their health coverage actually pays for and what it doesn't, but in the long run, the peace of mind that having coverage brings a person can be very beneficial to one's health. I'm acquainted with people in Idaho who view hospitals as the enemy based on bills they've received without ever comparing the average costs of routine services nationally.
GW Hatchet
Column: Idaho murders showcase the dangers of conflating true crime with entertainment
28-year-old criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged in late December with the murder of four University of Idaho students, granting closure to the victims’ families who must still be dealing with unimaginable grief as they piece together the tragic details of what happened to their children. Kohberger’s arrest also brought a sense of relief to a different crowd struck by the effects of the killings – the multiple individuals accused of murder by true crime content creators on TikTok.
FACT: More Than Half of Idahoans Were Born Elsewhere
51 percent of Idahoans were born elsewhere. The number is even higher for older residents, with 69 percent of retirees being born elsewhere. I found the numbers on a chart embedded in a story on the Washington Post website. Idaho remains among the top destinations for retirees. Florida remains number one and is also a popular moving destination for all age demographics. Puerto Rico and Maine have the next highest percentage of retirees but for entirely different reasons. One is a cold place and the other is warm. Both are seeing their young people move away in droves.
3 Unbelievable Facts About Hells Canyon That Make You Want to Go
It's crazy to me just how much land and beauty is so close to us here in the Treasure Valley, but it's often overlooked. I think it's a combination of us not fully appreciating what's so close to us sometimes, but also having so much of it we don't even know where to look.
The Mystery of Idaho’s $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket is Solved
The Mega Millions wrapped up a historic run after Friday’s $1.35 billion drawing. The jackpot for Friday, January 13 was the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history. A single jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. We still don’t know who the winner is, but according to lottery officials, it’s the first time the Pine Tree State has produced a Mega Millions jackpot winner.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Grazing privileges on Idaho sage grouse habitat are revoked
A judge vacated a decision that would have allowed domestic sheep to graze public land in southeastern Idaho. The initial 2021 decision authorized more than 16,000 sheep to graze on Bureau of Land Management Land near Twin Buttes, which is also a winter migration corridor for the sage grouse. Patrick...
45 Majestic Idaho Hot Springs – Maps and Guides
The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney says he has stayed in touch with suspect's family
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohbeger's former defense attorney, Jason LaBar, says he is still in contact with Kohberger's family in Pennsylvania after his extradition to Idaho.
Water experts: Snowpack above-normal across Idaho as atmospheric river continues to drench California
The atmospheric river slamming California has brought a little moisture to Idaho, too. The world is experiencing a rare third year of La Niña conditions, but normally that means the jet stream wraps around a ridge of high pressure sitting out in the Pacific, said Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the Northwest Weather Service. But that has been absent in recent weeks, causing the jet stream to flow unabated from the Philippines across the Pacific Ocean straight into California. The Sierra snowpack is currently at...
14 Annoying Habits Hawaiian Natives Want Idahoans To Stop Immediately
According to Population U, there ae 803 Hawaiians, 280 Guamanians/Chamorro, and 242 Samoans who reside in the state Idaho as of 2022. While the data clearly indicates Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation is lacking in the Gem State, recent trends suggest that's changing. HAWAII'S population decline. A recent study conducted...
Beware! Cougars on the Loose in the Magic Valley
Cougars have been letting their presence be known and felt all over the Magic Valley in the last year and the early parts of 2023. Before you get too excited, this article is about mountain lions. There are tons of videos on the internet of them stalking people, with one last year in eastern Idaho where a man was forced to fire a couple of shots before it finally ran off. While a handful of these videos come out each year, there could potentially be more coming in the future, as previous numbers have shown that mountain lions being spotted are on the rise, and those are only the ones being reported.
Someone Just Took a Chance on Buying the “Weirdest” House in Idaho
Over the last several years, Idaho’s experienced significant growth. More people means we need more places to live. Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of new subdivisions where all the houses look eerily similar to each other. They lack the charm and character of homes in older neighborhoods, so when you stumble upon a property with some unique features, you can’t help but take a few minutes to marvel at the real estate photos.
eastidahonews.com
Abortion, guns, gender identity: Freshman North Idaho lawmaker makes slew of pitches
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A new bill would change Idaho’s criminal abortion statute to define the procedure as “intentionally” killing a “living embryo or fetus.”. The change seeks to clarify that Idaho’s near-total abortion ban does not apply to pregnancies in which the fetus has already died, said the bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Those parameters include ectopic pregnancies, when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, if the fetus has died.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0