Read full article on original website
Related
Not Apple Or Spotify: This Platform Is The Top Choice For Listening To Podcasts
Not Apple Inc. AAPL or Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT, one out of three listeners prefer Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL YouTube for listening to podcasts. What Happened: The latest survey by Morning Consult suggests that 33% of U.S. adults prefer YouTube as their chosen podcast platform, followed by Spotify with 24% and Apple podcasts with a mere 12%.
iPhone 13 Might Be Most Popular Smartphone Sold In US — But Bill Gates Is Happy With This Device
Ever wondered which smartphone Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates uses? Well, wonder no longer. We have the answer for you. What Happened: In an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, Gates revealed that he has Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF Galaxy Z Fold 4. The smartphone was given to him...
Viral TikTok: Can Anyone Really See Where You've Been With Just A Little iPhone Trick?
Did you know Apple Inc.'s AAPL smartphones can track users' whereabouts, but could it be visible to anyone using someone else's iPhone without adequate privacy layers?. What Happened: ByteDance-owned TikTok is home to various fun, witty and also downright weird short-format videos, but sometimes users on the platform share tech hacks that can force others to think.
AOL Corp
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of winter sales — save up to 75%
It's a few weeks into 2023 — how are you doing on your New Year's goals? Getting fit, getting healthy and getting organized can be easier and a lot more fun with the right tools in your toolkit. This weekend Amazon's offering a helping hand on achieving that all-new you with a massive winter sale, including deals that will have you jogging, cooking and even cleaning with some extra pep in your step!
AOL Corp
'Pioneer' and 'narcissistic': Prospective jurors sound off on Elon Musk as jury selection begins in Tesla tweet trial
The jury selection process in the trial to determine if one of Elon Musk’s infamous tweets violated U.S. securities laws kicked off on Tuesday. The trial comes after Tesla’s shareholders sued Musk and Tesla’s board of directors in 2018, alleging that Musk illegally posted on Twitter that funding had been secured to privatize the electric vehicle company. Musk’s post, the shareholders say, artificially manipulated Tesla’s stock price.
Comments / 0