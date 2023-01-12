ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Local Things to Do This Weekend; Jan 13 - Jan 16

By Susie Scholz
 5 days ago

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - It's the beginning of the weekend. For some, it's a long weekend, ending with the observance of Martin Luther King Jr Day. On Monday January 16, we celebrate the legacy of Marking Luther King, Jr.  One of his more famous quotes is "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, "What are you doing for others".  So this weekend, have fun, be kind and help others.

Friday January 13

Free Gelato at Morristown's Guerriiero Gelato; 64 South Street in Morristown; first 100 guests; Opens at 3pm

Owl Moon NIght Walk; Great Swamp; 4:30pm, 5pm, 5:30pm and 6pm ($10pp)

Friday Nights at Mennen Arena; 7:15pm

The Folk Project presents Open Stage; Morristown Unitarian Fellowship; 7:30pm

Manhattan Comedy Night; Mayo Performing Arts Center; 8pm (Starting at $25)

Saturday January 14

Virtual Adoption Event with Second Chance Rescue; 12pm - 1:30pm

Robert Burns Night at Guild Hall at St. Peter's Episcopal Church ($100); 5pm

The Doo Wop Project; Mayo Performing Arts Center; 8pm (starting $29)

Live Music at Daddy Maatty's BBQ in Madison; Call for teimes

Sunday January 15

Morris County Winter Farmers Market; Convent Station Parking Lot; 9:30am - 1pm

From Uterus: Stories From You to Us; Morristown Unitarian Fellowship; 3pm - 5pm

BAR Exhibit; Museum of Early Trades & Crafts in Madison; 3pm - 5pm

Monday January 16 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

MLK Day Observance Day Event at the Calvary Baptist Church of Morristown; live and streamed at 10am

Snow Globes and MLK Day Activities; Museum of Early Trades & Crafts; 11am - 3pm

Did we miss something? Let us know. Email us at morristown@tapinton.net

