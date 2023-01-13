Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Odjick, former NHL forward, dies at 52
Was fan favorite during playing days with Canucks, role model for Indigenous community. Gino Odjick, who played for four teams over 12 NHL seasons, died on Sunday. He was 52. A hard-nosed forward, Odjick was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 86) of the 1990 NHL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Canucks, Odjick instantly became a popular player because of his physical style and ability to stand up for his teammates, which included Pavel Bure, who had often described Odjick as one of his best friends.
NHL
Chelios talks balancing motherhood, broadcast career in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Caley Chelios, radio broadcaster and studio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks. Caley Chelios was thinking more about being a...
NHL
5 things learned at 2023 USA Hockey All-American Game
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- William Smith of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2023 USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday. The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP Under-18 team and United States Hockey League.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Senators
BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Wild at Capitals
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Minnesota kicks off a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Defense. Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Flames
COLORADO AVALANCHE (22-17-3) AT CALGARY FLAMES (21-15-9) 7:30 PM MT | SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME. The Colorado Avalanche travel to Calgary to take on the Flames Wednesday night for the first of a three-game road trip. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. MT on Altitude Sports 2. LAST TIME OUT. The Avs are...
NHL
Color of Hockey: 7-year-old turns heads with play on ice, fashion flair
All eyes on Garrett, social media darling who looks destined for flashy future. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Desmond Garrett, a 7-year-old from suburban Indianapolis whose hockey exploits and fashion sense have made him a social media sensation.
NHL
Jets grab top spot in Central with win over Arizona
WINNIPEG - Sunday has all the makings of a trap game. The Winnipeg Jets, winners of two in a row and seven of their last eight, coming home after a three-game road trip to face off with the Arizona Coyotes, who had lost eight in a row. But instead of...
NHL
Consistency key to success for Jets, Hurricanes
Crawford says goalie play for Winnipeg, center depth for Carolina leading way. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Marc Crawford, Mark Recchi and Phil Housley will take turns providing inside.
NHL
Connor scores 200th career goal, but Jets fall to Canadiens
"We sat back and we weren't on our toes and we didn't have our skating legs." Kyle Connor scored his 200th career goal on Tuesday night, but that's where the good news ended for the Winnipeg Jets in Montreal. The goal gave the Jets a 1-0 lead in the second,...
NHL
Slafkovsky, No. 1 pick in 2022 Draft, placed on IR by Canadiens
Forward has lower-body injury; Armia, Evans also out. Juraj Slafkovsky, Joel Armia and Jake Evans were each placed on injured reserve by the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has a lower-body injury. The forward played 9:04 in a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday and has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 39 games this season.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Signs Matt Boldy to a Seven-Year Contract Extension
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million average annual value) that goes through the 2029-30 season. Boldy, 21 (4/5/01), has recorded 29 points (12-17=29), 125 shots,...
NHL
Full-Team Effort Propels Avalanche in 6-3 Win over Red Wings
The Colorado Avalanche executed another full-team effort to top the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Monday, the afternoon of Martin Luther King Jr. day at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 22-17-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon (2G, 2A) paced the victory with a four-point outing, while Cale...
NHL
Canucks rally late, defeat Hurricanes in shootout
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Vancouver Canucks ended a four-game losing streak by rallying for a 4-3 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Sunday. Ethan Bear, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser scored, and Andrei Kuzmenko had two assists for the Canucks (18-22-3), who won for the second time in nine games. Collin Delia made 29 saves.
NHL
Caps Come Home to Host Wild
A night after a stirring comeback from a 3-0 deficit resulted in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders in New York, the Capitals make a quick stop at home to host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, and to pack their bags for a week out west in a trip that begins on Wednesday.
NHL
State Your Case: McDavid vs. Lemieux
NHL.com writers debate if Oilers captain can challenge point total of Penguins great. Connor McDavid is having his best statistical season and one of the best in recent memory. The Edmonton Oilers forward has 83 points (37 goals, 46 assists) in 45 games this season, a pace of 150 points.
NHL
Boldy signs 7-year, $49 million contract with Wild
21-year-old forward has 29 points this season, could have become restricted free agent. Matt Boldy signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Monday. It has an average annual value of $7 million and runs through the 2029-30 season. "I love it here," Boldy said Monday. "I...
NHL
All-American Game showcases top U.S. talent for 2023 NHL Draft
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Five players among the top 22 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters presented by BioSteel will be among the 45 participating in the 2023 USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday (4 p.m. ET; NHLN). The game, which includes...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, Ovechkin face off for Wild, Capitals
Marner goes for Maple Leafs home point streak record; Kraken enjoying life on road. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Tuesday. Canada only. Kaprizov vs. Ovechkin in...
Comments / 0