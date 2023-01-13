Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy
Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Witney Carson recently took to Instagram to share a gender reveal about the baby she’s currently expecting. She and her husband Carson McAllister are having another boy. DWTS Pro Witney Carson Expecting a Baby Boy. On Wednesday, Carson posted a video on Instagram...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Showcases Baby Bump on Vacation With Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey went on a tropical babymoon ahead of their daughter's birth. Before The Flight Attendant star, 37, and the Ozark alum, 40, become a family of three, they jetted off...
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Are Searching For The Perfect Wedding Venue
Derek Hough shared wedding plans with Hayley Erbert during his guest appearance on CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show, The Talk. The Dancing With The Stars judge shares that he’s currently busy planning the perfect wedding with his fiancé, Hayley Erbert. Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Are Currently...
TLC’s Chilli confirms she’s dating Matthew Lawrence after his divorce
see also Matthew Lawrence links up with TLC’s Chilli in Hawaii amid Cheryl Burke divorce The "Boy Meets World" alum and the "No Scrubs" singer... She found someone who isn’t a “creep.” TLC member Chilli confirmed Tuesday that she is dating Matthew Lawrence following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. Her rep told TMZ that the longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving, and they ended up spending the holidays together in Atlanta. Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, introduced the “Boy Meets World” alum to her family over Christmas, according to the report. The “No Scrubs” singer, 51, and Lawrence, 42, also went Instagram-official on...
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have "So Much to Be Grateful for" After "Scary" Car Accident
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra grateful this holiday season. Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée were traveling to the California mountains when they experienced a scare on the roads. "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcoming Their 1st Child: Witney Carson, Cheryl Burke and More
A supportive family! Lindsay Arnold, Daniella Karagach and more of the Dancing With the Stars cast could not contain their excitement over the arrival of Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s little one. “Our world is forever changed 🤍 1.10.2023,” Johnson, 28, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 11, announcing that she and Chmerkovskiy, 36, had […]
Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post
The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
‘DWTS’ Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome 1st Child: Photo
Jenna Johnson, 28, and Val Chmerskovskiy, 36, are officially parents! The Dancing with the Stars couple announced the birth of their first child, a son, on January 10, 2023. The pair shared a joint Instagram post with a black-and-white photo of their baby’s hand, writing, “Our world is forever changed,” along with a white heart and his date of birth.
Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino Reunite At ‘DWTS’ Tour Rehearsal After Flirty Comments
Gabby Windey showed off some dance moves with her fellow Dancing With The Stars Season 31 alum Vinny Guadagnino during a rehearsal on Wednesday, January 11. The pair were seen prepping for their appearance with amazing chemistry on dancer Emma Slater’s Instagram Story. Vinny, 35, joined the DWTS tour for a few upcoming dates, and it looked like he and The Bachelorette star, 32, were having a blast as they worked on some routines.
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Hottest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz and Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey and More
Sizzle reel! The hottest couples in Hollywood descended upon the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were among the first celebrities to arrive at the awards show in Los Angeles. The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, wore a sexy, short Kevin Germanier dress with a purple boa cascading […]
Melanie Griffith seen with new scar on her face years after skin cancer battle
Melanie Griffith went for a drive and showed off more than she expected to. The “Working Girl” star was photographed in her car Friday afternoon and was seen with a large scar on her left cheek. A closer look shows that a small part of the laceration, which appeared to be sewn with stitches, remained open and healing. The reason for Griffith’s scar is unknown. A rep for Griffith didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. During her outing, the “Now & Then” actress, 65, looked chic in a pair of black-rimmed glasses, a black turtleneck, diamond studs and a glossy red lipstick. In 2018,...
Tori Spelling Shares Daughter Stella Was Diagnosed With Hemiplegic Migraine
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Do "Beverly Hills, 90210" Quiz. Tori Spelling's daughter is back home after suffering a medical scare. On Jan. 13, the 90210 alum provided an update on the health of her and Dean McDermott's daughter Stella, 14, and the ailment that recently landed her in the hospital.
Peta Murgatroyd’s Baby Bump Album Before Welcoming 2nd Child With Maksim Chmerkovskiy: Pregnancy Pics
Bumping along! Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their rainbow baby after previous miscarriages — and the pregnant dancer is already in awe of her changing body. “I have something growing in my stomach … it is a child,” Murgatroyd gushed in a January 2023 Instagram video shared via her Peta Jane […]
Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson’s Baby Bump Album Before Welcoming 2nd Child: Pregnancy Pics
Bumping along! Witney Carson is already loving being a mom to two baby boys, eagerly sharing pregnancy milestones as she gears up to welcome her second child with her husband, Carson McAllister. “Another sweet baby BOY! Cannot wait,” the Dancing With the Stars pro captioned a January 2023 Instagram Story, in which she cradled her growing bump. […]
talentrecap.com
Hayley Erbert’s Wedding Dance Post Causes Confusion Among Fans
Dancing With The Stars troupe member Hayley Erbert’s latest Instagram post showing her and Derek Hough’s “First Dance,” causes mass confusion among their fans. The video was intended to be a funny clip with the couple having fun dancing together while wearing their best clothes. The...
talentrecap.com
Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough
Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
Christina Haack, Ant Anstead share holiday pics with son after settling custody
Exes Christina Haack and Ant Anstead are getting into the holiday spirit with son Hudson after reportedly settling their custody battle. The former couple both posted sweet snaps with the 3-year-old via Instagram Wednesday. “Kid loves being behind the camera,” Haack, 39, captioned a photo of the little one taking a picture of herself and husband Josh Hall in front of a Christmas tree. Anstead’s social media upload also featured a Christmas tree as he showed off Hudson’s decorating skills. “Tis the season 🎄,” the “Wheeler Dealers” host, 43, wrote alongside the slideshow. “Having grown in the freezing UK I Still find it wild that...
CMT
Lauren Alaina's Mother Opens Up About Her Superstar Daughter's Battle With Bulimia
Lauren Alaina has overcome several battles throughout her flourishing career. Between her competitive time on "American Idol" to CBS' reality series "Beyond The Edge," her personal fight with an eating disorder has been her toughest challenge yet. The "Road Less Traveled" singer has previously shared her struggles with Bulimia nervosa,...
