talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Witney Carson recently took to Instagram to share a gender reveal about the baby she’s currently expecting. She and her husband Carson McAllister are having another boy. DWTS Pro Witney Carson Expecting a Baby Boy. On Wednesday, Carson posted a video on Instagram...
talentrecap.com

Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Are Searching For The Perfect Wedding Venue

Derek Hough shared wedding plans with Hayley Erbert during his guest appearance on CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show, The Talk. The Dancing With The Stars judge shares that he’s currently busy planning the perfect wedding with his fiancé, Hayley Erbert. Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Are Currently...
Page Six

TLC’s Chilli confirms she’s dating Matthew Lawrence after his divorce

see also Matthew Lawrence links up with TLC’s Chilli in Hawaii amid Cheryl Burke divorce The "Boy Meets World" alum and the "No Scrubs" singer... She found someone who isn’t a “creep.” TLC member Chilli confirmed Tuesday that she is dating Matthew Lawrence following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. Her rep told TMZ that the longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving, and they ended up spending the holidays together in Atlanta. Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, introduced the “Boy Meets World” alum to her family over Christmas, according to the report. The “No Scrubs” singer, 51, and Lawrence, 42, also went Instagram-official on...
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcoming Their 1st Child: Witney Carson, Cheryl Burke and More

A supportive family! Lindsay Arnold, Daniella Karagach and more of the Dancing With the Stars cast could not contain their excitement over the arrival of Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s little one. “Our world is forever changed 🤍 1.10.2023,” Johnson, 28, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 11, announcing that she and Chmerkovskiy, 36, had […]
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post

The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome 1st Child: Photo

Jenna Johnson, 28, and Val Chmerskovskiy, 36, are officially parents! The Dancing with the Stars couple announced the birth of their first child, a son, on January 10, 2023. The pair shared a joint Instagram post with a black-and-white photo of their baby’s hand, writing, “Our world is forever changed,” along with a white heart and his date of birth.
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino Reunite At ‘DWTS’ Tour Rehearsal After Flirty Comments

Gabby Windey showed off some dance moves with her fellow Dancing With The Stars Season 31 alum Vinny Guadagnino during a rehearsal on Wednesday, January 11. The pair were seen prepping for their appearance with amazing chemistry on dancer Emma Slater’s Instagram Story. Vinny, 35, joined the DWTS tour for a few upcoming dates, and it looked like he and The Bachelorette star, 32, were having a blast as they worked on some routines.
E! News

Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare

Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Page Six

Melanie Griffith seen with new scar on her face years after skin cancer battle

Melanie Griffith went for a drive and showed off more than she expected to. The “Working Girl” star was photographed in her car Friday afternoon and was seen with a large scar on her left cheek. A closer look shows that a small part of the laceration, which appeared to be sewn with stitches, remained open and healing. The reason for Griffith’s scar is unknown. A rep for Griffith didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. During her outing, the “Now & Then” actress, 65, looked chic in a pair of black-rimmed glasses, a black turtleneck, diamond studs and a glossy red lipstick.  In 2018,...
talentrecap.com

Hayley Erbert’s Wedding Dance Post Causes Confusion Among Fans

Dancing With The Stars troupe member Hayley Erbert’s latest Instagram post showing her and Derek Hough’s “First Dance,” causes mass confusion among their fans. The video was intended to be a funny clip with the couple having fun dancing together while wearing their best clothes. The...
talentrecap.com

Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough

Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
Page Six

Christina Haack, Ant Anstead share holiday pics with son after settling custody

Exes Christina Haack and Ant Anstead are getting into the holiday spirit with son Hudson after reportedly settling their custody battle. The former couple both posted sweet snaps with the 3-year-old via Instagram Wednesday. “Kid loves being behind the camera,” Haack, 39, captioned a photo of the little one taking a picture of herself and husband Josh Hall in front of a Christmas tree. Anstead’s social media upload also featured a Christmas tree as he showed off Hudson’s decorating skills. “Tis the season 🎄,” the “Wheeler Dealers” host, 43, wrote alongside the slideshow. “Having grown in the freezing UK I Still find it wild that...
E! News

E! News

