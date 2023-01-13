Read full article on original website
6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
Detroit News
A 6-year-old is accused of shooting someone at school. He isn't the first
The prosecutor sat at a small table across from a 6-year-old boy, watching him color. The kid smiled, showing off the gaps from the front teeth he had just lost. He said he was expecting a visit from the tooth fairy soon. Two months had passed since the child had...
Virginia parents of 6-year-old suspected school shooter could face charges: expert
The 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot his first grade teacher will likely not face charges, according to experts. However, the parent's of the boy could under gun safety laws.
Virginia mom details moments that reportedly led up to 6-year-old shooting teacher
The 25-year-old teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is described by fellow teachers, city officials as a hard-working educator devoted to her students.
Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean
A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
Hilliard teacher resigns after accusation of decade-old relationship with high school student
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating as a Hilliard Darby High School teacher has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Brian Tonti, who worked at the high school for 22 years, resigned at the request of the school district, Hilliard City Schools Superintendent David Stewart said in an email to […]
Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
The Virginia 6-year-old accused of shooting his teacher will likely receive rehabilitation instead of jail time, legal expert says
Law enforcement said the 6-year-old's parents may be charged with a crime if investigators discover evidence of negligence or child endangerment.
Fourth student sues Johnson County school, choir teacher after being filmed changing
The anonymous plaintiff said Joseph Heidesch posted videos, photos online of girls undressing. The suit also alleges staff may have known Heidesch required girls to change in his office.
Grieving mother plays daughter's last words to St. Johns County School board members
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Kimber Kegley doesn't like speaking in front of large groups. However, during Tuesday's St Johns County school board meeting, she mustered up the strength to talk about her daughter, Ashlee. When it was her time to speak during public comment, Kegley played a message her...
Six-year-old student shot teacher with gun legally purchased by his mother
A six-year-old student accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in Virginia used a gun that was legally purchased by his mother, according to reports. Abigail Zwerner was teaching a normal lesson at her school in Newport News when the boy pulled out the gun at the desk where he was sitting, took aim and fired, police say. Ms Zwerner put up her hand but the bullet went through it and struck her in the chest. Police said on Monday that the shooting appeared to have been intentional - not accidental - after he had brought the gun to class...
Hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher, a school administrator was told the child may have brought a gun to school: superintendent
School officials searched the student's backpack, but didn't find anything, the superintendent told parents. The boy later shot his teacher in class.
Furious British parent at Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher calls for change: ‘Why is it so bad?’
A British mother gave a furious reaction after a six-year-old student at her child’s school in Newport News, Virgina, shot and critically injured a teacher on Friday. A Richneck Elementary School teacher identified by local news reports as Abby Zwerner was intentionally shot by the young student after an alleged “altercation” in the classroom, police said.Ms Zwerner, whose condition had improved to stable on Saturday, was praised by parents for warning her students to flee as she lay bleeding on the classroom floor.Speaking outside the school on Friday, the unnamed parent told WTKR she was furious at the lack of gun regulations...
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said on Tuesday that the mother of a 6-year-old kid suspected of shooting his teacher at a Virginia elementary school might face prosecution.
Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
Missouri girl breaks free from man who tried to snatch her from front lawn: Police
An 11-year-old girl broke free from a man who tried to kidnap her while she was playing outside her Ash Grove, Missouri home, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
NBC New York
4 Adult Men Bring Knife, Metal Knuckles to Attack NJ High School Student: Cops
A high school dispute in New Jersey turned into something much more serious than a simple school yard fight, after police said that four adult men allegedly ganged up on a teen one day after school -- and one of the adults was said to be armed with a knife.
Walmart Mass Shooting as Three People Gunned Down in Illinois Parking Lot
All three victims have been taken to hospitals following the shooting, one in a critical condition.
KOCO
Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation
EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
