A good pistol is a nice thing to have in Call of Duty. As the in-game tooltip always says, “switching to your pistol is always faster than reloading.”. In Warzone 2, a pistol is less of a necessity considering a second primary weapon is always the best way to go. But sometimes, it’s nice to have that strong pistol loadout to swap to when your assault rifle runs out of ammo. Reloading can get you killed when you do it at the wrong time.

1 DAY AGO