Overwatch 2 players demand Blizzard make big swap to ‘unrewarding’ rank system, and soon
Overwatch 2 is one of the most well-known competitive FPS titles on the market, and while it gives players a ton of free gameplay to grind and fun times to be had, for competitive gamers, there’s something that still needs work. The rank system has a massive list of...
How does Apex Legends matchmaking work?
Apex Legends is one of the hottest battle royales, allowing players to take on the role of an ever-expanding list of champions. The game has gone on to inspire an esports league and has drawn millions of players since its release. However, as with all multiplayer games, some players would...
Apex Legends isn’t perfect, but Call of Duty fans are desperate for Respawn-style communication on SBMM
Call of Duty and Apex Legends are two of the top FPS franchises in the world right now, and because of this, they are constantly being compared with each other by fans and streamers. The comparisons continued recently as Apex’s developer, Respawn Entertainment, posted a deep-dive blog post detailing how...
Warzone Mobile could be getting Resurgence mode before Warzone 2, according to leak
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans who are pining for the return of the Resurgence mode may want to look away from this one. A new report from leaker Shaun Weber, first posted by @just4leaks2 on Twitter and later picked up by CharlieIntel, claims that Rebirth Island will be coming to Warzone Mobile. The small-scale map was home to the respawn-based Resurgence mode, a hit with Warzone players.
Call of Duty, FIFA 23, and Fall Guys dominate the PlayStation top downloads charts for 2022
These titles took up the most cumulative hard drive space. With 2022 all wrapped up, the releases of both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 dominated the download charts for paid and free-to-play games for PS5 and PS4 worldwide, according to the “PlayStation Store’s top downloads of 2022” blog post.
TFT 13.1 B-patch nerfs Mech Sett and 5-costs
Riot Games dropped a Teamfight Tactics 13.1 B-patch today, nerfing overpowered traits and Set Eight champions who have dominated the meta. Hitting live servers around 4pm CT, the TFT Set Eight 13.1 B-patch contained a total of seven changes. Not included in the update today, however, were any buffs to previous units like Yuumi who have essentially seen little to no play since Patch 13.1 was released. But those changes are potentially coming in Patch 13.2, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, which will release on Jan. 25.
When does Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus end?
Overwatch 2 has been going strong since it was released last October as a free-to-play title. The hero shooter has taken a drastically different approach to monetization and events, with the Battle for Olympus event no different. As such, many players are curious about how long they have to compete on the Battle for Olympus leaderboard.
MTG reanimation boasts meta-breaking potential through Conduit of Worlds
Graveyard shenanigans in Magic: The Gathering have a new Artifact tool through Conduit of Worlds in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, allowing players to cast lands and nonland permanents from the graveyard. Self-mill strategies will return to the MTG Standard meta with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
Call of Duty’s King-sized hole: Who can replace Scump as the face of the CDL?
The Call of Duty League has a problem on its hands, and it’s one that the CoD esports scene has been dreading for a very long time: Scump, the face of the league and most popular and recognizable player, has retired. Whether he would admit it or not, Scump...
MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One shakes up poison counters, proliferate
Every Magic: The Gathering set contains a wide variety of counters that players track throughout the game. This staple part of gameplay will be a core aspect of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, which will bring new twists on poison alongside introducing a new kind of counter, Wizards of the Coast announced today.
MTG Kaito boosts Dimir strategies in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Dimir colors in Magic: The Gathering have a new planeswalker through Kaito, Dancing Shadow in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, providing value through drain and gain strategies, along with card draw and return to hand effects. First introduced to MTG during Kamigawa: Neon Nights, Kaito returns in Phyrexia: All Will...
Best P890 loadout in Warzone 2
A good pistol is a nice thing to have in Call of Duty. As the in-game tooltip always says, “switching to your pistol is always faster than reloading.”. In Warzone 2, a pistol is less of a necessity considering a second primary weapon is always the best way to go. But sometimes, it’s nice to have that strong pistol loadout to swap to when your assault rifle runs out of ammo. Reloading can get you killed when you do it at the wrong time.
Apex servers crumble for second time in Spellbound event
One day, the sky is clear and the birds are happily chirping in the trees outside your window. Then another, gardeners are starting lawnmowers before your alarm goes off and the rain clouds are rolling in. Today is the second type of day: Apex Legends servers are down, leaving gamers asking, what are we supposed to do now?
Overwatch 2 players agree on one hero that desperately needs a rework
The hero meta in Overwatch 2 is a neverending discussion that began with the launch of the original game in 2016 and continues to this day. There’s always something to talk about when it comes to who’s rising or falling in the game’s current state. A new...
These 2 League tanks have reigned supreme in the mid lane in Patch 13.1
Mid lane is usually home to mages and assassins in League of Legends, but lately, two tanks have dominated the position. Singed and Zac have the highest win rate in the role in Platinum+ rankings, with the pair boasting 55.13 and 54.17 percent win rates, respectively, according to U.GG. Both...
This wholesome Ramattra interaction will calm you down before your Overwatch match starts
Lots of players have only recently found out that Ramattra, the latest hero added to Overwatch 2, is able to pat the head of other players because of how his shield interaction works. To pull off this interaction in your own Overwatch 2 matches, all you have to do is...
All Rare MTG Jumpstart Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards
Wizards of the Coast will continue to offer players Magic: The Gathering Jumpstart Drafts with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, featuring five Rare cards that aren’t in the normal set. Scheduled to become available at Phyrexia: All Will Be One prerelease event that starts on Feb....
One League bot lane duo continues to dominate in League Patch 13.1
The first League of Legends update of the year is here, bringing the much-anticipated 2023 ranked season along with it. And while it introduced a series of nerfs and buffs across the board, in the bottom lane, one duo is still the best. Samira and Rell are still the best...
2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups: How to watch, scores, brackets, results
The competitive season of tier-one CS:GO in 2023 will kick off with the $177,500 BLAST Premier Spring Groups from Jan. 19 to 29. The tournament will feature all 12 CS:GO teams partnered with BLAST, including some of the best in the world like FaZe Clan, Heroic, G2, Liquid, and Natus Vincere. The event is essentially a competition that will see six squads advance directly to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals, while the bottom half will have to attend the Spring Showdown alongside non-partnered teams from all over the world.
Here are the best games to watch in the first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
It’s still pretty cold out, but in a couple of weeks, the action will be heating up on Summoner’s Rift when the 2023 LEC Winter Split begins. Fans from across the globe will get to sit back, relax, and enjoy some competitive League of Legends from the finest players Europe has to offer from Saturday, Jan. 21.
