Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
NASDAQ
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
NASDAQ
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
IBM (IBM) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this technology and consulting company have returned +4.1%, compared...
NASDAQ
5 High-Flying Stocks Set to Move Higher
This year has actually started off quite well in the hopes that interest rates will finally stabilize. The inflation report was encouraging, building on this sentiment The annual inflation rate slowed for the sixth straight month to 6.5% in December 2022 with gasoline and used cars the major contributors. Moreover, the monthly decline of 0.1% was the first since May 2020, driven by energy and used cars. Food and shelter prices continued to increase.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
NASDAQ
Will Abercrombie (ANF) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Investors might want to bet on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
NASDAQ
89BIO (ETNB) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
89BIO (ETNB) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, KO, TMO, MCD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (Symbol: ITOT) where we have detected an approximate $501.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.2% decrease week over week (from 463,350,000 to 457,700,000). Among the largest underlying components of ITOT, in trading today Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is up about 1.1%, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) is up about 0.3%, and McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) is up by about 1.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the ITOT Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of ITOT, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its acquisitions, consulting businesses and solid liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues for fiscal 2023 are expected to improve 7% and 4.4%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing...
NASDAQ
3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2023
I'm always adding money to my investment accounts from dividend income and regular contributions. Because of that, I'm routinely buying stocks. However, as a Fool.com contributor, I can't always buy the ones I want when I want due to trading restrictions. Right now, I'm unable to buy some of my...
NASDAQ
Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Anika Therapeutics is one of 1181...
NASDAQ
The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLK) where we have detected an approximate $659.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.6% decrease week over week (from 307,110,000 to 302,060,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLK, in trading today Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is up about 1.4%, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) is up about 0.4%, and Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) is up by about 1.8%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLK, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Will American Water Works (AWK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering American Water Works (AWK), which belongs to the Zacks Utility - Water Supply industry. When looking at the last two reports, this water utility has recorded...
NASDAQ
Will Crocs (CROX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Crocs (CROX), which belongs to the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry. This footwear company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking...
NASDAQ
Can Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Shockwave Medical (SWAV), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This medical device compnay has...
NASDAQ
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 5.44% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ),...
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ELV
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Elevance Health is now the #12 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
NASDAQ
Is ThyssenKrupp (TKAMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
NASDAQ
3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market
Are you looking to make some serious cash in the next bull market? Look no further! Three experienced Motley Fool contributors have teamed up to outline their best stock ideas for the upcoming bounce. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) are three outstanding...
Comments / 0