Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (Symbol: ITOT) where we have detected an approximate $501.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.2% decrease week over week (from 463,350,000 to 457,700,000). Among the largest underlying components of ITOT, in trading today Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is up about 1.1%, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) is up about 0.3%, and McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) is up by about 1.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the ITOT Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of ITOT, versus its 200 day moving average:

12 HOURS AGO