In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.9% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 7.07% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 3.38% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp is up 5.59% year-to-date. NEM makes up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

6 HOURS AGO