WRDW-TV
Milk, egg prices discussed during Georgia Dairy Conference in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual Georgia Dairy Conference is underway this week at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront. It’s meant to help farmers in the dairy industry to get up to speed on the latest tech and learn new techniques from other farmers. A big topic now, however, is...
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
Hundreds honor MLK in ceremony at S.C. State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of people gathered outside South Carolina’s State House on Monday to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy – and reflect on how to carry it forward. Monday marked the first time the annual “King Day at the Dome” event was held...
SC Real Estate Commission warns of vacant lot sale scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is warning consumers about a rise in fraudulent sales and mortgages for vacant lots. The scam targets unencumbered, vacant lots owned by persons out of state, the commission’s director, Emily Farr, said. With this scam, South Carolina real estate...
‘It’s partea time!’: Bojangles debuts first-ever hard sweet tea
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) have partnered to brew a hard tea that is “sure to delight fans of both brands, ages 21 and older”. The two Carolina-born brands joined forces to carefully concoct Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, combining Bojangles’ knowledge of...
Crash causes westbound lane closures on I-20
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Interstate 20 westbound has caused lane closures near mile marker one Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the collision happened at 10:02 a.m. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
