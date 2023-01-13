ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Hundreds honor MLK in ceremony at S.C. State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of people gathered outside South Carolina’s State House on Monday to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy – and reflect on how to carry it forward. Monday marked the first time the annual “King Day at the Dome” event was held...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

SC Real Estate Commission warns of vacant lot sale scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is warning consumers about a rise in fraudulent sales and mortgages for vacant lots. The scam targets unencumbered, vacant lots owned by persons out of state, the commission’s director, Emily Farr, said. With this scam, South Carolina real estate...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Crash causes westbound lane closures on I-20

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Interstate 20 westbound has caused lane closures near mile marker one Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the collision happened at 10:02 a.m. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy