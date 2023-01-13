Read full article on original website
Atlas Global To Acquire Cannabis 'Trading House' And Two Pharmacies In Israel, Commences Trading On The CSE
Atlas Global Brands Inc. ATL, (formerly Silver Phoenix Resources Inc.) announced that, through its Israeli subsidiary, signed a binding letter of intent at an arm’s length with no finder’s fee, on January 11, 2023, to acquire 51% of the outstanding securities of the following entities :. An Israeli...
Meet Sam Trabucco, the Alameda exec who oversaw the development of the crypto hedge fund's ultra-risky trading strategies
Sam Trabucco stepped down as the co-CEO of trading firm Alameda Research in August, just months before Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire filed for bankruptcy and lost $8 billion of customer money. Around the time of his departure in late August, he tweeted, "But if I've learned anything at Alameda, it's...
M&A: LeanTaaS Acquires Hospital IQ, Combined Valuation Exceeds $1B
– LeanTaaS, Inc., a provider of AI-powered and SaaS-based capacity management and patient flow software for health systems, today announced it has acquired Hospital IQ, a provider of intelligent automation solutions for hospitals. The acquisition values the combined company at more than $1 billion in enterprise value and enables it to power intelligent operations across more than 180+ U.S. health systems. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
M&A: Avel eCare Acquires NightWatch to Expand Remote Pharmacy Services
– Avel eCare, the nation’s leading provider of clinician-to-clinician telemedicine services, today announced the acquisition of NightWatch, a West Virginia-based company that provides remote pharmacy services to hospitals, clinics and nursing homes throughout the Midwest and mid-Atlantic region. – The expansion of remote pharmacy services strengthens Avel eCare’s portfolio...
2022 Healthcare Investment, M&A, IPO Market Trends/Insights
– The latest edition of SVB’s Healthcare Investments and Exits report provides information on VC fundraising, investments and M&A and IPO trends – along with subsector analysis and video commentary for each. – Healthcare trends indicate US healthcare VC investment was healthy in 2022 despite an economic downturn....
Bloom Impact Investing Backed by Envato, Up Founders
The founders of Envato and Up have joined to back Bloom Impact Investing, a “climate-focused Fintech.”. According to an email, Euphemia, the family office of Up co-founder Dominic Pym, together with Envato founders Collis and Cyan Ta’eed have led a seed round of $525,000,. At the same time,...
PwC’s Health Services 2023 Deals Outlook – Volume Remains Resilient Against Headwinds
– While megadeals, trading multiples and overall deal values in the health services sector have not been immune to interest rate hikes and recessionary fears, PwC’s 2023 Health Services Deals Outlook report released recently forecasts a strong year ahead. – Increasing transaction volumes and players embracing value-based care—coupled with...
Paytient Raises $63M to Expand Health Payment Accounts (HPAs)
– Paytient, the creator and leading provider of Health Payment Accounts (HPAs), today announced a $40.5M Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $63M. The funds, consisting of $33M in equity from new and existing investors and $7.5M in debt from Silicon Valley Bank, will be used to scale growth and product development in 2023 and beyond.
Goldman Sachs Reports $1.2B Loss on Consumer Platforms in 9 Months
Goldman Sachs’ credit card and installment lending business lost $1.2 billion during the first three quarters of 2022. The firm said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) SEC filing that its Platform Solutions business also lost $1 billion in 2021 and $783 million in 2020. Platform Solutions includes consumer platforms,...
Sprinque raises €6 Million in Seed Round to expand services across Europe
Sprinque, Europe’s most flexible B2B payments platform, has raised a €6m seed funding round led by Connect Ventures, with participation from Kraken Ventures, Inference Partners, and SeedX. Existing investors Antler, Volta Ventures, and Force Over Mass also contributed to the round. Sprinque’s B2B payments platform enables merchants and marketplaces to offer Pay by Invoice with net payment terms to buyers online, without taking on additional risk or increasing operational overhead. Sprinque is a white labeled solution that can be fully embedded via their APIs, their Magento, Prestashop and WooCommerce plugins, or operated offline via their Merchant Control Center.
Alira Health Secures $58M to Expand Global Growth
– Alira Health, a global healthcare advisory, clinical research and technology company, announced it secured an additional $58M in capital funding to accelerate delivery of patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare solutions. Previously, Alira Health raised $35M in 2021 and $40M in 2022, in two rounds led by Creadev. – Alira Health is...
M&A: OpenLoop Acquires Reliant.MD’s Practice Group
– OpenLoop Health, a leader in white-label telehealth support services powering virtual and hybrid care across the country, today announced its acquisition of Reliant.MD’s practice group. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition enables OpenLoop to continue to expand the depth of its clinical services...
Supply Chain Tech Firm Flexport Lays Off 20% of Workforce
Supply chain tech firm Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce. Flexport Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen said in a note to employees that the company is not immune to the macroeconomic downturn and that it must make hard decisions to prepare for long-term success. “Our customers...
Key Marijuana Executive Changes You Should Know About: This Company Got A New CEO & More News
Humble & Fume Inc. HMBL HUMBF has named chairman of the board Jakob Ripshtein to be its new CEO. He replaces Joel Toguri, who is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Ripshtein brings over thirty years of experience leading corporate strategy, marketing, and sales and a deep understanding of...
The Power of Strong Implementations: How HIT Vendors & Customers Can Lay A Foundation for Success
– Health systems are increasingly working to get the most out of their IT investments. Focusing on a strong implementation can have a huge impact. Analysis of KLAS data gathered from 2018–2022 suggests that the quality of implementations may be more important than the technology selected. – The data...
Guesty Adds GuestyPay Payments to Property Management System
Guesty has added a payment processing solution to its hospitality and property management operating system. The new GuestyPay is available to customers in the United States and is to be extended in the middle of the year to those in the United Kingdom and the European Union, Guesty said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release emailed to PYMNTS.
Caris Life Sciences and ConcertAI Partner to Accelerate Drug Development and Novel Research
– Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), a molecular science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, and ConcertAI, an oncology real-world evidence data and AI technology company, announced a unique partnership to align the two companies’ oncology capabilities. – The...
Edifecs and 3M Partner on Integrated Value-Based Payment Solution
– 3M Health Information Systems and Edifecs (a global health IT solutions provider) announced a collaboration and new unique solution for providers and payers that will accelerate the adoption of value-based payment (VBP) models. – A new, combined solution that will overcome barriers that have previously prevented rapid adoption of...
Healthcare Payment Integrity: Insourcing vs. Outsourcing
Faced with shifting regulations, growing administrative complexity, high-dollar claims, and the looming potential of audits, payment integrity is an increasingly important priority for payers. Payers realize that when they make the correct payments to providers initially, they increase trust, reduce provider abrasion, and lower appeal rates. Traditionally, many health plans...
GCEX MENA appoints Olivier Honsberger to further deliver crypto trading solutions in region
“I am confident that my experience, combined with Mehtap’s experience, will enable us to drive the business forwards in the Middle East. I also have an extensive network of institutional investors in the region which I will leverage to help GCEX with its ambitious growth plans.”. GCEX MENA, the...
