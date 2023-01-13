Sprinque, Europe’s most flexible B2B payments platform, has raised a €6m seed funding round led by Connect Ventures, with participation from Kraken Ventures, Inference Partners, and SeedX. Existing investors Antler, Volta Ventures, and Force Over Mass also contributed to the round. Sprinque’s B2B payments platform enables merchants and marketplaces to offer Pay by Invoice with net payment terms to buyers online, without taking on additional risk or increasing operational overhead. Sprinque is a white labeled solution that can be fully embedded via their APIs, their Magento, Prestashop and WooCommerce plugins, or operated offline via their Merchant Control Center.

