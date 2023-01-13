ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&A: LeanTaaS Acquires Hospital IQ, Combined Valuation Exceeds $1B

– LeanTaaS, Inc., a provider of AI-powered and SaaS-based capacity management and patient flow software for health systems, today announced it has acquired Hospital IQ, a provider of intelligent automation solutions for hospitals. The acquisition values the combined company at more than $1 billion in enterprise value and enables it to power intelligent operations across more than 180+ U.S. health systems. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
HIT Consultant

M&A: Avel eCare Acquires NightWatch to Expand Remote Pharmacy Services

– Avel eCare, the nation’s leading provider of clinician-to-clinician telemedicine services, today announced the acquisition of NightWatch, a West Virginia-based company that provides remote pharmacy services to hospitals, clinics and nursing homes throughout the Midwest and mid-Atlantic region. – The expansion of remote pharmacy services strengthens Avel eCare’s portfolio...
HIT Consultant

2022 Healthcare Investment, M&A, IPO Market Trends/Insights

– The latest edition of SVB’s Healthcare Investments and Exits report provides information on VC fundraising, investments and M&A and IPO trends – along with subsector analysis and video commentary for each. – Healthcare trends indicate US healthcare VC investment was healthy in 2022 despite an economic downturn....
crowdfundinsider.com

Bloom Impact Investing Backed by Envato, Up Founders

The founders of Envato and Up have joined to back Bloom Impact Investing, a “climate-focused Fintech.”. According to an email, Euphemia, the family office of Up co-founder Dominic Pym, together with Envato founders Collis and Cyan Ta’eed have led a seed round of $525,000,. At the same time,...
HIT Consultant

Paytient Raises $63M to Expand Health Payment Accounts (HPAs)

– Paytient, the creator and leading provider of Health Payment Accounts (HPAs), today announced a $40.5M Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $63M. The funds, consisting of $33M in equity from new and existing investors and $7.5M in debt from Silicon Valley Bank, will be used to scale growth and product development in 2023 and beyond.
PYMNTS

Goldman Sachs Reports $1.2B Loss on Consumer Platforms in 9 Months

Goldman Sachs’ credit card and installment lending business lost $1.2 billion during the first three quarters of 2022. The firm said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) SEC filing that its Platform Solutions business also lost $1 billion in 2021 and $783 million in 2020. Platform Solutions includes consumer platforms,...
ffnews.com

Sprinque raises €6 Million in Seed Round to expand services across Europe

Sprinque, Europe’s most flexible B2B payments platform, has raised a €6m seed funding round led by Connect Ventures, with participation from Kraken Ventures, Inference Partners, and SeedX. Existing investors Antler, Volta Ventures, and Force Over Mass also contributed to the round. Sprinque’s B2B payments platform enables merchants and marketplaces to offer Pay by Invoice with net payment terms to buyers online, without taking on additional risk or increasing operational overhead. Sprinque is a white labeled solution that can be fully embedded via their APIs, their Magento, Prestashop and WooCommerce plugins, or operated offline via their Merchant Control Center.
HIT Consultant

Alira Health Secures $58M to Expand Global Growth

– Alira Health, a global healthcare advisory, clinical research and technology company, announced it secured an additional $58M in capital funding to accelerate delivery of patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare solutions. Previously, Alira Health raised $35M in 2021 and $40M in 2022, in two rounds led by Creadev. – Alira Health is...
HIT Consultant

M&A: OpenLoop Acquires Reliant.MD’s Practice Group

– OpenLoop Health, a leader in white-label telehealth support services powering virtual and hybrid care across the country, today announced its acquisition of Reliant.MD’s practice group. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition enables OpenLoop to continue to expand the depth of its clinical services...
PYMNTS

Supply Chain Tech Firm Flexport Lays Off 20% of Workforce

Supply chain tech firm Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce. Flexport Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen said in a note to employees that the company is not immune to the macroeconomic downturn and that it must make hard decisions to prepare for long-term success. “Our customers...
PYMNTS

Guesty Adds GuestyPay Payments to Property Management System

Guesty has added a payment processing solution to its hospitality and property management operating system. The new GuestyPay is available to customers in the United States and is to be extended in the middle of the year to those in the United Kingdom and the European Union, Guesty said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release emailed to PYMNTS.
HIT Consultant

Caris Life Sciences and ConcertAI Partner to Accelerate Drug Development and Novel Research

– Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), a molecular science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, and ConcertAI, an oncology real-world evidence data and AI technology company, announced a unique partnership to align the two companies’ oncology capabilities. – The...
HIT Consultant

Edifecs and 3M Partner on Integrated Value-Based Payment Solution

– 3M Health Information Systems and Edifecs (a global health IT solutions provider) announced a collaboration and new unique solution for providers and payers that will accelerate the adoption of value-based payment (VBP) models. – A new, combined solution that will overcome barriers that have previously prevented rapid adoption of...
HIT Consultant

Healthcare Payment Integrity: Insourcing vs. Outsourcing

Faced with shifting regulations, growing administrative complexity, high-dollar claims, and the looming potential of audits, payment integrity is an increasingly important priority for payers. Payers realize that when they make the correct payments to providers initially, they increase trust, reduce provider abrasion, and lower appeal rates. Traditionally, many health plans...
HIT Consultant

