Dallas, TX

Missing Clouded Leopard Found At The Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo officials have announced that Nova, a four-year-old clouded leopard has been found and is not injured. Dallas Zoo officials and Dallas Police have been searching the Dallas Zoo after reports this morning that the leopard was missing from it's enclosure. Zoo officials called in "code blue" and shut down the zoo while officials searched for the animal.
DALLAS, TX
OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?

I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
TEXAS STATE
Universal Studios Theme Park Is Coming To Texas

Universal Studios is building a new theme park in Texas and it's not being built in Dallas, Houston, or Austin. Instead, Universal Parks & Resorts has purchased land in Frisco, Texas for the new theme park. According to the Dallas Morning News, the "entertainment hub" will be 100-acres. According to...
FRISCO, TX
Amarillo, TX
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

