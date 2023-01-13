Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
AG Josh Kaul asks judge not to dismiss case challenging abortion ban in Wisconsin
Almost seven months after the case was filed, Attorney General Josh Kaul’s challenge to the state’s near-complete abortion ban remains unresolved, with defendants trying to dismiss the lawsuit and Democrats aiming to keep it going. On Tuesday, Kaul asked a Dane County judge not to dismiss the lawsuit...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pa. Republicans weigh in on prospects for productive relationship with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Josh Shapiro's inaugural speech was filled with hope. "Sitting behind me here today is the most well qualified and diverse set of public servants in our history. And I look forward to doing all of this work with them for you," said Shapiro. Some of those...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislators: Taxes, education to dominate 2023 session
Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes. With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining either the Senate or House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will be refreshing.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban
(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmaker wants voters to make it harder to pass state questions
OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to make it more difficult for voters to pass state questions. Senate Joint Resolution 5, filed by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would ask voters to amend the Oklahoma Constitution to allow state questions to be on ballots in only odd numbered years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Superintendent Degenfelder Appoints Former Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler as Boards and Commissions Coordinator
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has named Karen Wheeler as the Boards and Commissions Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE). Wheeler began her 37-year career with the Secretary of State’s Office in 1985, and served under seven Secretaries of State. Wheeler finished her career in the Secretary of State’s Office in 2022, serving as the Deputy Secretary of State. She is now a private consultant, and will be staffing and advising the Superintendent on her board and commission work.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Josh Shapiro inaugurated in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro, vowed brighter days ahead after taking the oath of office on a gray Tuesday afternoon at the state capitol in Harrisburg. “You, the good people of Pennsylvania, will always be my north star,” he said as he described...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reading woman invited to join newly-elected Governor Josh Shapiro on stage for inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa - Being on the stage where it happens. “Just surreal, it's just an honor,” said Mary McHale of Reading. “Total privilege. It was unbelievable." Prior to having a seat among leaders and dignitaries at the inauguration of the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, abuse survivor and victim advocate Mary McHale was among those who testified in a grand jury investigation as then attorney general Josh Shapiro brought a case against the Catholic Church.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmakers eye taxpayer 'receipt' to show Hoosiers how their money is being spent
Hoosiers who wonder how their state tax dollars are being spent soon may get access to a personalized report showing exactly where the money went. The Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy began evaluating legislation Tuesday directing the Indiana Department of Revenue to prepare and distribute a one-page annual spending report to every Hoosier who pays income tax to the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’
ONTARIO — Thousands of bills are in the waiting for the 82nd assembly of the Oregon Legislature, but they won’t all get passed, with policy committees in each chamber expected to push through about 50 a piece, according to a local lawmaker. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shapiro takes oath of office to become 48th Pa. governor
Democrat Josh Shapiro has taken the oath of office to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania in an inaugural ceremony Tuesday at the state Capitol. Shapiro, 49, takes over in Pennsylvania on the heels of his blowout win in November’s election. Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Secrecy has dominated Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come.
HARRISBURG — For nearly two months, a team of advisers has been working to ensure Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has a smooth transition from attorney general to head of the nation’s fifth-most populous state. Their mission: reviewing state agency business and making recommendations to help guide Shapiro as...
KPVI Newschannel 6
In reversal, BESE votes to take new look at early learning standards
BATON ROUGE, La. - In an about face, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday morning voted to take another look at new learning standards for the state's youngest students amid controversy on whether the benchmarks would allow politicized instruction. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education had twice approved the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen proposes $2.5 billion investment in Nebraska's public education system
Gov. Jim Pillen and several state senators announced sweeping legislation on Tuesday that would change how the state funds public education in Nebraska. The legislative package, announced at a news conference in the Governor’s Hearing Room, would provide school districts $1,500 for every student they enrolled, boost special education funding and create a special fund to make those programs sustainable into the future.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho lawmaker proposes adding criminal penalties for knowingly making false Child Protective Services reports
BOISE — Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, introduced legislation Tuesday that would allow for criminal penalties against those who make false reports or allegations of child abuse to Child Protective Services. Currently, parents can file civil lawsuits against those who make knowingly false reports to CPS against them. Under Scott’s...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New federal office will help tackle Louisiana's massive 'orphan' oil well problem
BATON ROUGE, La. - The federal government is establishing an office dedicated to cleaning up abandoned oil and gas sites, a move that Louisiana officials say will likely speed the process of tackling the state’s growing ‘orphan’ well problem. The U.S. Interior Department announced last week that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Pennsylvania 7th worst state for starting a business
(The Center Square) – Though Pennsylvania lawmakers have made some progress in becoming more business-friendly, the commonwealth still lags nationally. Another ranking does not flatter the status quo and shows what remains to be done to catch up to the national average. A report from WalletHub comparing states ranked...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tower Heath joins healthcare systems across the tri-state area to protect children from gun violence
WEST READING, Pa. - In an effort to protect children from gun violence, healthcare systems across Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey have joined together in a nationwide public awareness and education campaign. The campaign, “It Doesn’t Kill to Ask,” focuses on providing caregivers, parents and community members with the tools...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hazleton Area marching band set tone at governor's inauguration
The state champion Hazleton Area Marching Cougars set the tone for a new administration in Harrisburg by opening and closing the inauguration ceremony for Gov. Josh Shapiro outside the Capitol on Tuesday. After being asked to perform during the winter holidays, musicians practiced extra to prepare for the ceremony. With...
Comments / 0