KRGV
Woman arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge on human smuggling charges
A 23-year-old woman wanted in Kenedy County was arrested Tuesday in the city of Hidalgo on multiple charges of human smuggling. Ashley Giselle Espinoza was arrested Saturday at the Hidalgo International Bridge as she arrived from Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. An inspection...
KRGV
Teen apprehended following social media threat at San Benito High School
A 17-year-old male from San Benito was apprehended Tuesday after posting a threat on social media against San Benito High School, police said. The San Benito Police Department were first alerted of the threat after receiving information on a social media post that had a picture of a knife and semi-automatic pistol, according to a news release.
KRGV
New app allows students and staff at Weslaco ISD to send tips to police
The Weslaco Independent School District is teaming up with police and students to keep the district safe. The district announced the P3 campus app, which allows students and staff at Weslaco ISD to file police reports from their smartphones. The app is a collaboration between the district, Weslaco Crime Stoppers...
KRGV
Two arrested in connection with Harlingen shooting
Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old teen that happened Friday, Harlingen police said. Officers with the Harlingen Police Department were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pendleton Avenue where they found the teen girl lying in the street after being shot, according to a news release.
KRGV
Sentencing set for Weslaco businessman, former county commissioner found guilty of bribery
A former Hidalgo County Commissioner and a Weslaco businessman who were found guilty of bribery will be sentenced on Wednesday. Arturo "A.C." Cuellar and Ricardo Quintanilla were found guilty of accepting bribes last October in a federal bribery trial. Both men were accused of offering and accepting bribes when Weslaco...
KRGV
Pharr PD raises awareness of human trafficking cases
The Pharr Police Department says it's documented 15 to 20 cases of human trafficking in a two-year span. Those cases had links to other cities outside Pharr, said Pharr PD Human Trafficking Liaison Nancy Gonzalez. She said those cases did not result in local charges. "For the last 7 years...
KRGV
Man accused of parole violation arrested in Cameron County
A man convicted of cruelty to non-livestock animals was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. A Cameron County Sheriff deputy stopped Servando Galvan Jr., 32, for a speeding violation at the intersection of FM 3248 and Sol Road in Brownsville.
KRGV
Legal issues stall DNA sampling on unidentified Cameron County bodies
For years, the bodies of at least 15 individuals have remained buried in Brownsville without a known name or family link. Their DNA samples are not on file, according to a university forensic science group. That group wants to exhume the bodies and extract DNA, but until now they’re hitting a legal roadblock.
KRGV
Arrest made in connection with Starr County New Year’s Day shooting
A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting in Escobares that injured three people, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Juan Gilberto Garza was arrested during a traffic stop in Garceno and arrested on six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, the sheriff’s office stated.
KRGV
City of Weslaco addressing concerns at Weslaco school zone
Parents whose children attend Margo Elementary in Weslaco are still waiting for crosswalks to be painted in front of the school. On October 2022, parents expressed concern to 5 On Your Side over fast drivers in school zones. On Tuesday, the city of Weslaco announced they are removing the campus’...
KRGV
City of Palmview launching new message service
Palmview residents can now get a hold of city workers and services through text messages. It is part of a new service that will allow them to use simple phrases like ‘pay utilities’ or ‘report potholes.’. Palmview residents can even send pictures. If you live in Palmview,...
KRGV
No charges filed after school bus hits McAllen ISD student
No charges will be filed after a 9-year-old student with the McAllen Independent School District was hit by a district school bus last week, police said. Channel 5 News obtained the police report of the incident from the McAllen Police Department that concluded the boy was to blame for the crash.
KRGV
DPS investigating after San Perlita woman killed in one-vehicle crash
The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of 72-year-old Juanita Rodriguez. The accident occurred northeast of Raymondville along State Highway 186 and Garcia Road at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to DPS. A preliminary investigation shows Rodriguez was traveling east on SH186 when...
KRGV
City of Weslaco receives new radar speed signs
Weslaco authorities say they hope a newly installed tool in the city will help drivers remember and obey speed limits. The city purchased four radar speed signs and have already set up two of them around the city. The locations for the radar signs will keep changing every month, officials...
KRGV
UPDATE: Missing Brownsville man reunited with family
---------- The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Eduardo Ramon Cuadra was last seen Saturday at around 1:45 p.m. at the A&V Lopez Supermarket on the Southmost Boulevard. Police say he is about five feet and five inches tall, and weighs 125...
KRGV
Death of five stingrays at Gladys Porter Zoo under investigation
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death of five stingrays at Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, according to a news release. The stingrays were found dead Monday at the zoo’s Russell Aquatic Ecology Center. All life support systems and the pump and filtration system at the...
KRGV
State seeks approval from Starr County land owners for more border wall
State builders are looking to Starr County to expand the Texas border wall. After largely completing the 1.7 mile long border wall on state-owned land, the Texas Facilities Commission (TFC), following a mandate from Governor Abbott and the legislature, will continue wall construction in that area. The state has set...
KRGV
Lyford CISD, Region 1 hold pharmacology event to get students to pursue career as pharmacists
Morriah Piñon, a senior with the Lyford consolidated Independent School District, plans to pursue a career as a pharmacist. “I've always been interested in the way that drugs affected the brain, and especially the body,” Piñon said. Piñon was among the dozens of Lyford CISD students who...
KRGV
Community gathers to clean up historical cemetery in Edinburg
One Valley volunteer is doing a community effort to keep a cemetery clean. That specific cemetery is more than just a piece of Valley history but also a piece of her family’s history. Sabrina Walker Hernandez spent her morning cleaning up the Historic Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg, an effort...
KRGV
New BPUB plan to give customers money back by April
Stemming from that failed energy project by the Brownsville Public Utilities Board - the group is now planning the next steps to pay back its customers that paid for that failed project. Right now, the board has about $29 million to pay back, but first officials must meet certain requirements...
