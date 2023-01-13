Read full article on original website
Premiere Finishing & Coating adds production lines
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Premiere Finishing & Coating, a provider of custom finishing services for the hardwood flooring industry, has expanded its production capabilities by installing two new production lines including a combination spray line and oven, and a UV panel line. According to the company, the Makor reciprocating spray...
Wood-Mode confirms all operations stopped because of network 'issue'
KREAMER, Pa. – Wood-Mode, a leading cabinet company, has confirmed that it is dealing with a computer issue that has stopped operations at its Kreamer, Pa., factory. The company, which ranked #108 on the FDMC 300 list with an estimated $75 million in 2022 sales, was reportedly hit by a computer virus that knocked out production at the facility on Jan. 9. The virus is suspected of originating from "overseas."
‘Lean for the Office’ leads off WMCO’s live and streaming Jan. 25 event
HANOVER, Ontario – The Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario launches its 2023 program series with a multi-topic Seminar & Networking Event Jan. 25 at Export Development Canada in Kitchener, Ontario. The event, which will also be live streamed, is open to non-members. The agenda includes:. Lean for the Office:...
All systems go for WMS 2023
MISSISSAUGA, ON -- The stage is set for Canada’s premier woodworking event, the Woodworking Machinery & Supply Conference and Expo, to return to the International Centre in Mississauga November 2-4. Cancelled due to Covid in 2021 and again in 2022, it is all systems go for WMS 2023, according to Harry Urban, WMS Show Manager. “Obviously we are champing at the bit to get back to business and so are our exhibitors,” said Urban.
Greetings from ACSP’s new president
A new year is upon us, bringing with it new challenges, opportunities, and—I can confidently predict—accomplishments! I am honored and humbled to have been chosen as ACSP President for the next two years. The value this not-for-profit industry group brings to its members is immeasurable. If you are reading this issue of Closets & Organized Storage, you also know how this publication and the ACSP, though separate entities, go hand-in-hand, bringing info, support, products, and in-person events to our industry. The tag line: “Inspiration for Designers and Fabricators” only scratches the surface.
Clients, outsourcing, and machinery
There’s more to running a shop than just woodworking. Sales, website, social media, and sourcing are also important work. You need to outsource some of it or get comfortable taking an entire day a week to do that aspect of your work. It will matter in the long run. It is the work you must do to keep the privilege of doing the work you love. Being talented and skilled is useless if people don’t know you exist.
Best of Kitchen & Bath Show 2023 (KBIS) finalists announced
BETHLEHEM, PA – The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) announced the brands named as finalists for 2023 Best of KBIS Awards. Regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious awards, Best of KBIS recognizes the most innovative new kitchen...
