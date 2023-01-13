Read full article on original website
NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
'We just want to continue operating' | Mooresville town board denies Josh's Farmers Market appeal to temporarily stay
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A months-long battle deciding the fate of Josh's Farmers Market in Mooresville is one step closer to closure. On Tuesday, the Mooresville Board of Adjustment heard closing arguments and the majority on the Board of Adjustment voted against the decision that would allow Josh's Farmers Market to stay at its temporary location at the Lowe's YMCA on Joe Knox Ave despite the town ordinance.
Upstate industrial plant to close and lay off over 200 workers
A major industrial employer in the upstate is planning to close a plant that employs 225 people by the end of this year. Timken has announced it will close its Gaffney location.
WYFF4.com
More than 200 workers told Timken plant closing, official says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — More than 200 Upstate workers were informed on Monday they will soon be out of a job. The Timken Company notified about 225 people who work at its bearings facility in Gaffney that the plant will be closing and gradually winding down operations by the end of the year, according to Scott Schroeder, the company's media relations director.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
Super G Mart opens North Carolina's third location in Pineville after months of delays
PINEVILLE, N.C. — Occupying the former Super K-Mart across from the Carolina Place Mall, the much anticipated international market was planned for an opening last summer. Peter Han, Vice President of Business Development for Super G Mart, told WCNC's Jane Monreal, "It's been a construction site for about two years. So, seeing customers walk through the door and seeing the parking lot filled with cars, it's an indescribable feeling for me."
‘Pent-up demand’ helps series leaders choose Concord for SuperMotocross playoffs
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte is known as the nation’s motorsports capital. Now, that title is drawing a two-wheeled racing series to the Carolinas. The Super Motocross World Championship will open its first-ever playoff season at zMAX Dragway this fall. NASCAR is the top motorsport in the Carolinas. There is no denying […]
wunc.org
Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks
People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
Indian Trail Road to close for 3 days
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail Road in downtown Indian Trail will close for three days starting Jan. 24. CSX Transportation will be replacing the railroad crossing in the heart of town near Cross Paths Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The work will involve replacing wooded railroad ties with a concrete apron. This change will make the crossing more durable and better able to withstand heavy traffic, according to the town's advisory.
FOX Carolina
Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down
SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
Yadkinville woman discovers a car she purchased had rusted out frame, News 2 helps get issue resolved
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Michelle Craft needed a new car. She did some shopping around and settled on a 2008 Ford Escape from a local dealership. The car had more than 160,000 miles on it, but it was within her price range. “I spent $5,000 on that car,” Craft said....
triad-city-beat.com
The Pallet community for the unhoused in Greensboro is open. Here’s a look at how it’s going.
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Kelly Smith has been unhoused for about a year. “I was doing great; I had my own apartment,” she said....
Damage to North Carolina radio station’s towers intentional, network founder says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police and the FBI are investigating after two radio towers were damaged last week. Stu Epperson, president and founder of the Truth Network, which airs Christian talk shows, told FOX8 that he thinks the towers were deliberately damaged and hopes the investigation provides answers. “Today has been one of the […]
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases
A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
wfmynews2.com
Police chase from Boone into Wilkesboro
WILKESBORO, N.C. — A police chase started in Boone before crossing county lines and ending in Wilkes County around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15. A silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on US 421 South near Industrial Drive and was speeding and swerving in between lanes with no license plate.
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Duke Energy says it won’t pay liability claims related to December rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy has decided not to pay liability claims from its customers who were affected by the outages the company instated at the end of December. Last month, Duke Energy turned off power ahead of a cold blast that arrived the week of Christmas. The blackouts came as a surprise to many customers.
