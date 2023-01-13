Aurora's new $41.9 million recreation center opens Tuesday

Aurora’s newest recreation center — a $41.9 million project — is slated to open Tuesday, boasting the city’s first indoor fieldhouse, a track, pool and community space.

The 77,000 square-foot facility serving southeast Aurora at 25400 E. Alexander Drive is near several neighborhoods and the Aurora Reservoir, according to a Friday news release announcing the center’s Jan. 17 opening.

The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse will open that day at 5:30 a.m. A public grand opening event is scheduled from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24.

“We are excited to open our newest recreation center and fieldhouse,” Parks, Recreation and Open Space Director Brooke Bell said in the release. “After an extensive community engagement process, the feedback received guided the creation of this exceptional facility; we look forward to the community enjoying the space they helped envision for years to come.”

The 23,000 square-foot fieldhouse allows athletes to play sports year-round in a temperature-controlled facility, according to the release. The fieldhouse has a full-sized field with professional grade turf. The city will operate the first adult indoor soccer league, youth lacrosse and adult lacrosse leagues at the fieldhouse. The field will also be used for flag football and offers fitness courses. Community organizations and residents will be able to rent the fieldhouse.

In another first for the city, the recreation center has a 1/9-mile track with grade changes. The track is elevated above the fitness area and gym. The gymnasium, at 8,000 square feet, has space for one main basketball court, two cross basketball courts, two volleyball courts or three pickleball courts.

The 7,600 square-foot fitness area is set up with equipment, a functional fitness area, an outdoor fitness space, a fitness studio, a community room, party rooms, a child watch area and a natatorium. The natatorium includes a 125,000-gallon swimming pool with a maximum depth of seven feet, and a spa pool with water jets.

The leisure pool has a 25-yard, four lane lap pool, two basketball hoops, a lazy river, a 20-foot tall waterslide and additional water features. The pool has a zero-foot entry point with water geysers, a water table play feature and a children’s play structure.

The center was designed by architectural firm Populous using community input. Growth in southeast Aurora, the landscape, the community’s diversity and its connectivity inspired the design and art chosen for the center, according to the release. Visitors will find a public art installation called “Florescence” by Adam Buente of Project One Studio inside the center.