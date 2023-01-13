9. Colorado

Related
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: Is Colorado Serious About Wolf Recovery?
Before the wolves have even gotten to Colorado, the hunters and ranchers are already planning the hunting season, and the excuses to justify it. Is Colorado just bringing back wolves to be hunted? What is the reasoning to even consider a hunt before they even arrive? Governor Jared Polis likes to portray himself as pro wildlife but this might be more about appeasing his husband, an animal lover, than supporting real conservation policies.
State of the State: What Polis said about 'assault weapons' ban, TABOR, housing
DENVER — When you're reelected by nearly 20 points and your party owns a hefty majority in the state legislature, you don't have to give a long State of the State address, right?. Gov. Jared Polis (D) spoke for 70 minutes on Tuesday during his fifth State of the...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Buffet
For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Chubby Cattle!. This isn't like your normal Chinese buffet. Touted at the world's first conveyor belt-based hot pot restaurant, you actually get to pick out seasonal ingredients to cook yourself in a simmering broth at the center of the table. Ingredients include seafood, vegetables, wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and much more.
Is it Legal in Colorado to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?
There are all kinds of laws regarding safe driving in Colorado, and it's important to be knowledgeable in regards to them in order to avoid a ticket, as well as to be as safe as possible behind the wheel. At the same time, there are all kinds of things we've...
Report contrasts costs of oil and gas against economic benefits
A new report argues that the modest economic benefits of Colorado’s oil and gas industry comes at a high cost to air, water, environment and home values. The report by the Colorado Fiscal Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Denver, is one of the first to try to quantify both the economic benefits and costs of oil and gas. The report found that the oil and gas extraction industry makes up 1.8% of total wages in the state, 3.4% of income, 3.3% of gross domestic product and less than 1% of total employment.
pagosadailypost.com
BIG PIVOTS: Reimagining Colorado’s Highways
This essay appeared on Big Pivots on January 14, 2023. Although never a big-game hunter, I have killed three deer in Colorado and likely gave a bull elk a terrific headache. That’s not to mention my carnage among rabbits and other smaller critters. Cars were my weapon, not guns.
Governor Polis says he wants everyone in Colorado "to live their best life." Is it realistic?
Governor Jared Polis has begun his second term in office in Colorado. His inauguration speech was based around the idea of everyone in Colorado "living their best life." A future where there is unity and where everyone in Colorado thrives. A Colorado for all.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 6 Largest Landowners in Colorado
Are you curious to know who the top landowners in Colorado are? From Ted Turner to the federal government, this article will reveal exactly how many acres these entities own and why it matters for residents and wildlife. We’ll also look at some of the most prominent land trusts that play a role in land conservation!
More Coloradans can't get homeowner's insurance because of wildfire
More and more Colorado homeowners across the state are being denied homeowners insurance because of wildfire risk.
Colorado Marijuana tax now totals more than $2,344,000,000. Is it helping or harming our state?
Marijuana tax for the 2022 year is in. And the numbers aren't small!. Colorado tax revenue totaled $325,103,684 from marijuana last year according to the Department of Revenue.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Burton Brown: Colorado Democrats are coming after women’s right to self-defense
In Colorado, there’s a new and dangerous threat to a woman’s right to defend herself. Domestic violence fatalities in Colorado are on the rise. Violent crime has exploded in Colorado’s major cities of Denver and Aurora. Women, as usual, are often the target of these crimes. Many...
cowboystatedaily.com
ATF ‘Pistol Brace’ Ruling Could Have Sweeping Impacts For Wyoming Gun Owners
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A federal ruling on firearms that would reclassify some popular AR-15 variants as “short-barreled rifles” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming gun owners, say a gun dealer and a gun rights advocate. “It’s just one of those ridiculous things,”...
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
KRDO
Colorado DMV re-introduces three retired license plates
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The proceeds from their sale will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. The three released backgrounds feature the word "Colorado" in white lettering on solid blue, red, and black backgrounds. Respectively, those designs are based on the 1914, 1915 visitor, and the 1945 Colorado license plates. Those designs - along with the green mountain background that was re-released in 2021 - are available for purchase at county DMV offices or online at my.dmv.colorado.gov.
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
proclaimerscv.com
Colorado Cash Back: 16 Days Left Until Colorado Taxpayers Get Payment of Up To $1,500
Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes will have to wait just under three weeks before receiving additional money thanks to the tax refund. Colorado taxpayers who filed their 2021 taxes by October 17th will receive $750 by January 31st from the state’s cashback program. Colorado will award $1,500 to eligible couples. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the Funds Returned to Taxpayers Act in May, originally slated to pay out $400 to single applicants and $800 to couples. According to government revenue, the amount received by the recipient increases the state tax office.
Polis administration announces innovative housing incentive program
The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), announced today by Governor Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new funding opportunities to support the development and expansion of Colorado’s innovative housing manufacturing businesses. Based on the understanding that strong economic development includes job creation and the development of attainable housing, IHIP will foster both across Colorado.
steamboatradio.com
Jo Stanko appointed to new job with Colorado Dept. of Agriculture
Longtime Routt County rancher Jo Stanko has been appointed as the Regional Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. She will serve as a liaison between the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and her community of Northwest Colorado, and other agriculture communities across the state. “I’m excited to have this position to represent Northwest...
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
