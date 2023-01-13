9. Colorado

Before the wolves have even gotten to Colorado, the hunters and ranchers are already planning the hunting season, and the excuses to justify it. Is Colorado just bringing back wolves to be hunted? What is the reasoning to even consider a hunt before they even arrive? Governor Jared Polis likes to portray himself as pro wildlife but this might be more about appeasing his husband, an animal lover, than supporting real conservation policies.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO