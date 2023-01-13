ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

#9. Colorado

By Jim Lambert // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435af3_0kEDpRSo00

- Total weapons industry entities: 506

--- Manufacturers: 157

--- Dealers: 343

--- Importers: 6

- Registered weapons: 149,382 (25.7 per 1K residents, #23 overall)

Comments / 1

Related
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Is Colorado Serious About Wolf Recovery?

Before the wolves have even gotten to Colorado, the hunters and ranchers are already planning the hunting season, and the excuses to justify it. Is Colorado just bringing back wolves to be hunted? What is the reasoning to even consider a hunt before they even arrive? Governor Jared Polis likes to portray himself as pro wildlife but this might be more about appeasing his husband, an animal lover, than supporting real conservation policies.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Buffet

For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Chubby Cattle!. This isn't like your normal Chinese buffet. Touted at the world's first conveyor belt-based hot pot restaurant, you actually get to pick out seasonal ingredients to cook yourself in a simmering broth at the center of the table. Ingredients include seafood, vegetables, wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and much more.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Report contrasts costs of oil and gas against economic benefits

A new report argues that the modest economic benefits of Colorado’s oil and gas industry comes at a high cost to air, water, environment and home values. The report by the Colorado Fiscal Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Denver, is one of the first to try to quantify both the economic benefits and costs of oil and gas. The report found that the oil and gas extraction industry makes up 1.8% of total wages in the state, 3.4% of income, 3.3% of gross domestic product and less than 1% of total employment.
COLORADO STATE
pagosadailypost.com

BIG PIVOTS: Reimagining Colorado’s Highways

This essay appeared on Big Pivots on January 14, 2023. Although never a big-game hunter, I have killed three deer in Colorado and likely gave a bull elk a terrific headache. That’s not to mention my carnage among rabbits and other smaller critters. Cars were my weapon, not guns.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 6 Largest Landowners in Colorado

Are you curious to know who the top landowners in Colorado are? From Ted Turner to the federal government, this article will reveal exactly how many acres these entities own and why it matters for residents and wildlife. We’ll also look at some of the most prominent land trusts that play a role in land conservation!
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Stolen pigs returned to owners

After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Colorado DMV re-introduces three retired license plates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The proceeds from their sale will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. The three released backgrounds feature the word "Colorado" in white lettering on solid blue, red, and black backgrounds. Respectively, those designs are based on the 1914, 1915 visitor, and the 1945 Colorado license plates. Those designs - along with the green mountain background that was re-released in 2021 - are available for purchase at county DMV offices or online at my.dmv.colorado.gov.
COLORADO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Colorado Cash Back: 16 Days Left Until Colorado Taxpayers Get Payment of Up To $1,500

Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes will have to wait just under three weeks before receiving additional money thanks to the tax refund. Colorado taxpayers who filed their 2021 taxes by October 17th will receive $750 by January 31st from the state’s cashback program. Colorado will award $1,500 to eligible couples. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the Funds Returned to Taxpayers Act in May, originally slated to pay out $400 to single applicants and $800 to couples. According to government revenue, the amount received by the recipient increases the state tax office.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces innovative housing incentive program

The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), announced today by Governor Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new funding opportunities to support the development and expansion of Colorado’s innovative housing manufacturing businesses. Based on the understanding that strong economic development includes job creation and the development of attainable housing, IHIP will foster both across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
steamboatradio.com

Jo Stanko appointed to new job with Colorado Dept. of Agriculture

Longtime Routt County rancher Jo Stanko has been appointed as the Regional Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. She will serve as a liaison between the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and her community of Northwest Colorado, and other agriculture communities across the state. “I’m excited to have this position to represent Northwest...
COLORADO STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy