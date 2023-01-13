Related
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Virginia Democrats force state to adopt California's crackdown on gas cars
Virginia Senate Democrats killed an effort Tuesday from Republican senators to repeal a bill tying tailpipe emissions standards to those set in California.
U.S. agency cites Amazon.com for safety hazards
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. government agency on Wednesday issued citations against three Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) facilities for violations that exposed workers to safety hazards, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan said.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
