Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Trump pushes Facebook to unblock his account

As he gears up for a third bid for the White House, former President Donald Trump is urging Facebook to unblock his account on the social media site after it was barred following the Capitol insurrection two years ago.
Abandoned pets: why puppies are being dumped at US airports

Age: Hard to tell with a tortoise. The German shepherd mix was about six months old. Aw, puppy! I’m afraid this is not a happy story. We’re talking abandoned pets. Noooo! Where? The US. Specifically San Francisco airport in Polaris’s case. Polaris? The German shepherd, sorry. Actually,...
Days after Indiana attack, White House vows to fight hate against Asian Americans

WASHINGTON — The White House on Tuesday announced a multi-agency strategy to help combat anti-Asian American hate, promote language access and improve governmental data collection for the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community. “This unprecedented plan builds on the administration’s broader equity agenda,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Tuesday’s press briefing.Pew Research Center has found that a third of Asian Americans have changed their daily routes due to fear of violence. Most recently, an 18-year-old Indiana University student was repeatedly...
