34. New Mexico

New Mexico transmission authority backs 400-mile Invenergy project
A 400-mile transmission project backed by Invenergy now has the formal support of the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority and a plan to launch operations by 2028. The New Mexico North Path line would support up to 4 GW of renewable energy produced in the northeastern portion of the...
Governor Lujan Grisham delivers 2023 New Mexico State of the State speech
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Entering her second term as New Mexico’s chief executive, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered her annual State of the State address to a room full of House and Senate lawmakers on day one of the 60-day, 2023 legislative session. Speaking for nearly an hour, the Governor outlined a series of investments she […]
New Mexico Democratic leadership discusses legislative session priorities
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the start of the 2023 legislative session in Santa Fe, New Mexico Democrats held a news conference late Tuesday morning, addressing legislative priorities they hope to tackle. House Speaker-elect, Representative Javier Martinez helmed the news conference, as Martinez is slated to begin his first term controlling the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. […]
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
New Mexico legislators speak out after arrest of Solomon Peña
SANTA FE, N.M. — A big opening day for New Mexico's 56th legislative session. While many priorities were top of mind for lawmakers, one topic was evident. "XX," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D - New Mexico) said. Grisham speaking out in her State of the State Address, less than...
New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
Native leaders say tribal education trust fund would be game changer
Education programs run by Native American tribes in New Mexico rely in part on money from the state, but accessing those dollars makes it difficult to complete all of the work they envision. Tribal leaders and advocates have long lobbied for a change. This year they want to make it...
What key issues will New Mexico lawmakers debate in 2023?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect? To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through […]
What New Mexico lawmakers will focus on during the 2023 legislative session
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting today, New Mexico lawmakers are back at the process of passing bills for a 60-day legislative session. Along with a new class of New Mexico House members, a returning class of state senators will join Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she begins her second term as the state’s chief executive officer. […]
MAGA Loser Accused of New Mexico Shootings Has Wild Criminal History
A failed Republican political candidate who allegedly plotted to shoot up Democratic officials’ homes has a checkered legal history, including a 2008 conviction for his role as head of a burglary ring.Solomon Peña won just 26 percent of the vote in his bid for New Mexico’s 14th House district. Despite the loss, he refused to concede, calling the race “rigged,” and showing up to the homes of elected officials to complain. In January, he’s accused of going violent with his grievances. Authorities accuse Peña of paying four men to shoot up the houses of four Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque.It’s...
Failed GOP Candidate Arrested In String Of Shootings At New Mexico Democrats' Homes
Police charged Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives.
Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
Why you may receive a much lower income tax refund this year
It's officially tax season. But before you get excited, the Internal Revenue Service says your refund check could be much smaller this season.
Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes
Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
SNAP benefits to return to normal
An increase in SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be coming to an end.
Proposed house bill requires 14-day waiting period for firearm sales
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Changes could be on the way for selling and purchasing guns in New Mexico. According to House Bill 100, buyers may need to wait 14 days until they receive their newly-purchased weapon. It's proposed legislation sponsored by Rep. Andrea Romero (D - Santa Fe).
Lawmakers react to Governor Lujan Grisham’s 2023 New Mexico State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tuesday, the New Mexico Legislative Session began and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her State of the State speech. Republicans say they know the challenges they will face during this 60-day session. The Democrats hold a 45-25 advantage over the Republicans in the House and a 27-15 majority in the Senate. However, both sides on Tuesday said they are ready to work together.
Staffing shortages create dire situation for New Mexico pet owners
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finding care for some pets in New Mexico when it’s most critical is becoming harder and harder. Staffing issues are forcing some vet clinics to change their hours and leaving limited options for pet owners. It’s now a dire situation, throughout the entire state of New Mexico there is only one 24/7 […]
New Mexico Governor Pitches Tax Relief of $750 in New Budget
According to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2024 Budget, all state government and public school employees in New Mexico will receive a 4% pay increase and all taxpayers will receive a $750 rebate by July. The governor’s $9.4 billion spending plan announced Tuesday represents an increase of almost 12% from...
New Mexico ranchers want EPA to crack down on oil and gas emissions
The proposed rules would force oil and gas companies to do more to manage methane leaks.
