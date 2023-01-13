39. South Dakota

Related
2022 derecho caused $2.8 billion in damage
Crews are still working to clean up damage months after the May 2022 derecho, which swept a roughly 100-mile-wide wall of dust and winds over 100 mph across South Dakota. Mackenzie Huber with South Dakota Searchlight (southdakotasearchlight.com) reports the derecho damage has a multi-state price tag of $2.8 billion, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information’s newly updated list of billion-dollar disaster events.
Challenges affecting egg supply and prices
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve gone to the grocery store lately you may have noticed a large increase in egg prices or empty shelves all together. This is due to a number of factors, one being avian influenza. State Veterinarian for South Dakota, Beth Thompson discusses just...
Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
Increase in gun sales creates a new norm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Until 2020, an average of about 13.5 million guns were sold in the United States however, this increased three years ago to 22 million. In 2021, South Dakota sold more than 90 thousand guns. Although South Dakota is considered small compared to other states by population, it was one of the top 5 for gun sales per-capita.
South Dakota proposed property tax relief bill for certain home owners
South Dakota's six public colleges will offer in-state tuition rates to students from Illinois and Wisconsin next fall. Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate...
Two new states to be added to South Dakota’s advantage program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Board of Regents voted to add two additional states to the Advantage program offered by the Rushmore State’s six public colleges. Wisconsin and Illinois students will now be offered in-state tuition rates by next fall thanks to the South Dakota Advantage program. The addition of the two states, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents, is to grow enrollment and lead to more graduates staying in South Dakota after graduation.
Good Samaritan consolidation sign of times for nursing homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.
Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves. The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors. The...
Lewis & Clark Regional Water System Sets Construction Plans
After getting a couple more rounds of federal funding, it will be a busy construction season for the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System. Executive Director Troy Larson says they have some contracts in place…. The project struggled last summer to keep up with water demand as a large...
North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate
North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms.
South Dakota Attorney General Jackley introduces 5 legislative bills
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has introduced five bills in the 2023 legislative session and all five are scheduled to have their first committee hearing this week. Jackley states, “Our legislative package aims to enhance public safety, strengthen the integrity of our elections, and protect...
NOEM’S GROCERY TAX PROPOSAL INTRODUCED IN SD LEGISLATURE
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE THE SALES TAX ON GROCERIES HAS BEEN INTRODUCED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE IN PIERRE. REPRESENTATIVE MARY FITZGERALD, AND SENATOR JOHN WIIK ANNOUNCED HB 1075, WHICH IF PASSED WILL DELIVER THE LARGEST TAX CUT IN SOUTH DAKOTA HISTORY. THE PROPOSAL WOULD PUT...
Public access programs enroll a record amount of private land
PIERRE — A record 1.48 million acres of private land are enrolled in public access programs around the state, according to the state’s Game, Fish and Parks secretary. “We’ve never had that number that high before and it’s a compliment to the efforts from our teams up there working with producers, building relationships,” said Kevin […] The post Public access programs enroll a record amount of private land appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
Cattle producers dealt gut punch by winter weather
While brutal cold and windchills freeze most industries, cattle producers are forced into the thick of the weather to sustain herds sometimes thousands strong. Doris Lauing is the interim executive director of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association. She described last months winter storm in no uncertain terms. “The last few...
Growing Connections: A new social media for farmers from the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition
For the past five years, the South Dakota soil health coalition has had a mentorship program, where experienced farmers are able to mentor other producers who are new to using conservation practices like no-till.
Southern Minnesota Co-Op invests in Greeneye Technology system
TRIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Southern Minnesota-based cooperative has announced a major extension to its Ag-tech services. NuWay-K&H Cooperative has purchased a Greeneye Technology precision spraying system. The Co-Op plans to use the new system to offer selective spraying as a service to its farmer members in Southern Minnesota and...
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota Does Not Have a REAL ID Website - To Get a Gold Star Driver's License by May 7 2025
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota does not have a special website helping its residents focus on getting a REAL ID driver's license by the deadline of May 7, 2025. That is when you will need a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license.
Official: Interstate 80, Highway 30 close from Cheyenne to North Platte at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to North Platte, Neb.
