South Dakota State

#39. South Dakota

By Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
 4 days ago

- Total weapons industry entities: 162

--- Manufacturers: 31

--- Dealers: 131

--- Importers: 0

- Registered weapons: 64,666 (72.2 per 1K residents, #3 overall)

gowatertown.net

2022 derecho caused $2.8 billion in damage

Crews are still working to clean up damage months after the May 2022 derecho, which swept a roughly 100-mile-wide wall of dust and winds over 100 mph across South Dakota. Mackenzie Huber with South Dakota Searchlight (southdakotasearchlight.com) reports the derecho damage has a multi-state price tag of $2.8 billion, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information’s newly updated list of billion-dollar disaster events.
WISCONSIN STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Challenges affecting egg supply and prices

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve gone to the grocery store lately you may have noticed a large increase in egg prices or empty shelves all together. This is due to a number of factors, one being avian influenza. State Veterinarian for South Dakota, Beth Thompson discusses just...
BRANDON, SD
hubcityradio.com

Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Increase in gun sales creates a new norm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Until 2020, an average of about 13.5 million guns were sold in the United States however, this increased three years ago to 22 million. In 2021, South Dakota sold more than 90 thousand guns. Although South Dakota is considered small compared to other states by population, it was one of the top 5 for gun sales per-capita.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Two new states to be added to South Dakota’s advantage program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Board of Regents voted to add two additional states to the Advantage program offered by the Rushmore State’s six public colleges. Wisconsin and Illinois students will now be offered in-state tuition rates by next fall thanks to the South Dakota Advantage program. The addition of the two states, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents, is to grow enrollment and lead to more graduates staying in South Dakota after graduation.
ILLINOIS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Good Samaritan consolidation sign of times for nursing homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves. The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Lewis & Clark Regional Water System Sets Construction Plans

After getting a couple more rounds of federal funding, it will be a busy construction season for the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System. Executive Director Troy Larson says they have some contracts in place…. The project struggled last summer to keep up with water demand as a large...
MINNESOTA STATE
gamblingnews.com

North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate

North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota Attorney General Jackley introduces 5 legislative bills

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has introduced five bills in the 2023 legislative session and all five are scheduled to have their first committee hearing this week. Jackley states, “Our legislative package aims to enhance public safety, strengthen the integrity of our elections, and protect...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kscj.com

NOEM’S GROCERY TAX PROPOSAL INTRODUCED IN SD LEGISLATURE

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE THE SALES TAX ON GROCERIES HAS BEEN INTRODUCED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE IN PIERRE. REPRESENTATIVE MARY FITZGERALD, AND SENATOR JOHN WIIK ANNOUNCED HB 1075, WHICH IF PASSED WILL DELIVER THE LARGEST TAX CUT IN SOUTH DAKOTA HISTORY. THE PROPOSAL WOULD PUT...
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Public access programs enroll a record amount of private land

PIERRE — A record 1.48 million acres of private land are enrolled in public access programs around the state, according to the state’s Game, Fish and Parks secretary.  “We’ve never had that number that high before and it’s a compliment to the efforts from our teams up there working with producers, building relationships,” said Kevin […] The post Public access programs enroll a record amount of private land appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
The Hill

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
WYOMING STATE
sdpb.org

Cattle producers dealt gut punch by winter weather

While brutal cold and windchills freeze most industries, cattle producers are forced into the thick of the weather to sustain herds sometimes thousands strong. Doris Lauing is the interim executive director of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association. She described last months winter storm in no uncertain terms. “The last few...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEYC

Southern Minnesota Co-Op invests in Greeneye Technology system

TRIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Southern Minnesota-based cooperative has announced a major extension to its Ag-tech services. NuWay-K&H Cooperative has purchased a Greeneye Technology precision spraying system. The Co-Op plans to use the new system to offer selective spraying as a service to its farmer members in Southern Minnesota and...
MINNESOTA STATE
