38. Nebraska

1011now.com
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
WOWT
Proposed Nebraska bills target transgender youth
Gov. Jim Pillen introduced his education agenda today. FULL VIDEO: Gov. Pillen, state senators unveil Nebraska education agenda. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several education-related bills during a news conference on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023. Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP. Updated: Jan....
norfolkneradio.com
New tool being launched by Nebraska DHHS
LINCOLN - A new feature is being launched by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to help you identify which benefits you may qualify for. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key project under the iServe Nebraska program initiative. The new Portal will be a modernized, easy-to-use system with enhanced self-service capabilities.
News Channel Nebraska
Pillen unveils billions to schools, property tax cuts
Gov. Jim Pillen, who campaigned as a fiscal conservative, is promising billions of new dollars to Nebraska schools and significant cuts in property taxes, all part of several plans unveiled by Pillen and several state lawmakers today. Topping the list, $2.5 billion dollars in additional state aid to schools, starting...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen reveals his plans for the future of education in Nebraska on Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Jim Pillen is revealing his plans for the future of education in Nebraska on Tuesday. He’ll be joined by senators at the Nebraska State Capitol beginning at 10:30 a.m., where they’ll introduce a set of priority bills. UPDATE: Gov. Jim Pillen proposes...
KETV.com
Nebraska: Another Voter ID bill expected to be introduced
LINCOLN, Neb. — When Nebraskans passed Measure 432 in November 2022, a ballot measure to implement Voter ID, it put the ball in lawmaker's hands. In the first two weeks of the session, Sen. Steve Erdman has introduced legislative bills 228 and 230 to try to change state law to require Voter ID.
News Channel Nebraska
Official: Interstate 80, Highway 30 close from Cheyenne to North Platte at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to North Platte, Neb.
texasbreaking.com
Nebraska Proposes State Child Tax Credit 2023
Lincoln, Neb – The Nebraska Child Credit also known as Legislative Bill 294, was introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad. The bill would benefit about 81% of the state’s children and could help almost 900,000 Nebraskan families. If the bill is approved, Nebraska will become one of the states...
WOWT
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Near-total abortion ban, pregnancy center tax credit could be in Nebraska’s future
State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston and 28 of her colleagues joined for a news conference in the Nebraska State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to detail a proposal for a near-total ban on abortions that includes exceptions for the life of the mother, rape and incest. Albrecht’s Nebraska Heartbeat...
Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on Sarpy County site
Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska's farmland price now averages $12,000 per acre for high-quality land
OMAHA -- Strong commodity markets continue to increase the value of Nebraska farmland. In Nebraska, according to a recent report from Farmers National Co., the average sale price for an acre of high-quality irrigated land has reached $12,000. That’s a $2,000 increase from a year ago and a $3,500 increase from two years ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
ATF ‘Pistol Brace’ Ruling Could Have Sweeping Impacts For Wyoming Gun Owners
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A federal ruling on firearms that would reclassify some popular AR-15 variants as “short-barreled rifles” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming gun owners, say a gun dealer and a gun rights advocate. “It’s just one of those ridiculous things,”...
doniphanherald.com
A legal desert - Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas
Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
Bill would require mask mandates to get city council or county board approval
Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure without the approval of their city council or county board.
Group says it’s time to ban guns at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN — With threats against politicians on the increase, a Nebraska group is calling for approval of a ban on the open carrying of guns at the Nebraska State Capitol. Nebraskans Against Gun Violence was among those testifying last week at a legislative hearing in support of a rule change that would ban the open carry of firearms and other weapons at the Nebraska Capitol.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The Schoolchildren's Blizzard of 1888
Weather events often integrate into the culture of specific regions. Those living along the coastlines likely have hurricanes they remember, or hurricanes that have impacted the region long ago. Oklahoma and Kansas have stories from ancestors of tornadoes, hail, and other severe storms. While in the northern plains of Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota, it's blizzards that take over the weather tragedies that stick with us through generations.
klkntv.com
A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska
While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
