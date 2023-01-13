ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#38. Nebraska

By Andrew Burton // Getty Images
- Total weapons industry entities: 165

--- Manufacturers: 33

--- Dealers: 132

--- Importers: 0

- Registered weapons: 43,261 (22.0 per 1K residents, #32 overall)

1011now.com

New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Proposed Nebraska bills target transgender youth

Gov. Jim Pillen introduced his education agenda today. FULL VIDEO: Gov. Pillen, state senators unveil Nebraska education agenda. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several education-related bills during a news conference on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023. Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP. Updated: Jan....
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

New tool being launched by Nebraska DHHS

LINCOLN - A new feature is being launched by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to help you identify which benefits you may qualify for. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key project under the iServe Nebraska program initiative. The new Portal will be a modernized, easy-to-use system with enhanced self-service capabilities.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Pillen unveils billions to schools, property tax cuts

Gov. Jim Pillen, who campaigned as a fiscal conservative, is promising billions of new dollars to Nebraska schools and significant cuts in property taxes, all part of several plans unveiled by Pillen and several state lawmakers today. Topping the list, $2.5 billion dollars in additional state aid to schools, starting...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska: Another Voter ID bill expected to be introduced

LINCOLN, Neb. — When Nebraskans passed Measure 432 in November 2022, a ballot measure to implement Voter ID, it put the ball in lawmaker's hands. In the first two weeks of the session, Sen. Steve Erdman has introduced legislative bills 228 and 230 to try to change state law to require Voter ID.
NEBRASKA STATE
texasbreaking.com

Nebraska Proposes State Child Tax Credit 2023

Lincoln, Neb – The Nebraska Child Credit also known as Legislative Bill 294, was introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad. The bill would benefit about 81% of the state’s children and could help almost 900,000 Nebraskan families. If the bill is approved, Nebraska will become one of the states...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska's farmland price now averages $12,000 per acre for high-quality land

OMAHA -- Strong commodity markets continue to increase the value of Nebraska farmland. In Nebraska, according to a recent report from Farmers National Co., the average sale price for an acre of high-quality irrigated land has reached $12,000. That’s a $2,000 increase from a year ago and a $3,500 increase from two years ago.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

A legal desert - Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas

Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Group says it’s time to ban guns at Nebraska State Capitol

LINCOLN — With threats against politicians on the increase, a Nebraska group is calling for approval of a ban on the open carrying of guns at the Nebraska State Capitol. Nebraskans Against Gun Violence was among those testifying last week at a legislative hearing in support of a rule change that would ban the open carry of firearms and other weapons at the Nebraska Capitol.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska

OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The Schoolchildren's Blizzard of 1888

Weather events often integrate into the culture of specific regions. Those living along the coastlines likely have hurricanes they remember, or hurricanes that have impacted the region long ago. Oklahoma and Kansas have stories from ancestors of tornadoes, hail, and other severe storms. While in the northern plains of Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota, it's blizzards that take over the weather tragedies that stick with us through generations.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska

While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
NEBRASKA STATE
