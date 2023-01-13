19. Oklahoma (tie)

Related
Is That Loud Exhaust On Your Ride Illegal in Oklahoma?
When I was twenty years old I had a Ford Ranger. It was chrome yellow like the lifeguard trucks on Baywatch, had an ultra-reliable 2.3L inline four-cyclinder engine in it, and I once cut a hole in the bed to install a four-inch stack straight pipe exhaust on it. I...
Oklahoma home prices predicted to stay steady
(The Center Square) – Oklahoma homeowners are not likely to see their properties devalue anytime soon, even as prices drop in the rest of the country. The Sooner State boasts the most stable housing market in the nation post-pandemic, according to research released by market experts at Construction Coverage.
Unfavorable market conditions lead to healthcare layoffs
Rising costs nationwide are part of the reason Oklahoma hospitals are slashing staff. Over the last week, two major hospital systems have cut 300 positions.
Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?
First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and cruel treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" Could giving an obscene gesture and displaying a defiant...
News On 6
Local Convenience Store Gives Gas Cards To Parents For Sick Children
You’ve probably seen the Domino gas stations around the state, but this Oklahoma company is not just providing gas. “We span most of the state, if you start at the east end to the west end you’ll pass a domino,” said Dustin Kreizenbeck, director of operations for Domino C-stores.
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
tulsatoday.com
Oklahoma’s national challenge
Analysis: It was Oklahoma’s steadfast and unshakable commitment to Christian and conservative ideals last November that made possible some lofty moments on the capitol steps last Monday as Governor Kevin Stitt delivered his second inaugural address. November’s voters remained unmoved by over 50 million dollars of combined campaign money...
Oklahoma Attorney General says fentanyl can be stopped by cracking down on illegal marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond told FOX23 the rise of fentanyl can be stopped by stopping illegal marijuana at the root. “It is coming up from Mexico, not that Mexicans are bringing it. It’s Chinese nationals,” Drummond explained. He said the people running many...
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember, first of 11 planned in 2023
Oklahoma executed Scott Eizember on Thursday, the first of 11 executions planned for 2023 — the most out of any other state in the nation. The post Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember, first of 11 planned in 2023 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OG&E customers to see another monthly bill increase
As many Oklahomans struggle to stay afloat amid rising costs, it seems electric bills across the state are increasing again.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
abc17news.com
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma fishing report – Shawnee News-Star
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation offers its latest Oklahoma fishing report. Grand: January 6. Elevation is normal, water temperature 52°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish slow on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)
Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker, veteran rejects resolution to stop Ukranian troops from training in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state lawmakers responded after one of their colleagues said he wants to block Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma. The U.S. Department of Defense said 100 Ukrainian troops are expected to arrive at Fort Sill next week to begin training on the Patriot Defense System.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023
McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
KOCO
Landlord explains why he and others are moving away from housing choice vouchers in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A landlord explained why he and many others are moving away from accepting housing choice vouchers in Oklahoma. Brian Mullins with the 1907 Investment Group manages around 100 rental properties; 35 of those are Section 8 eligible. "Section 8 is very much in high demand," Mullins...
lutheranmuseum.com
Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma
It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
beckersasc.com
Oklahoma PAs sue state over new administrative rules
The Oklahoma Academy of Physician Assistants is suing the state for new administrative rules made by two agencies that are inconsistent with current state laws, the Oklahoma City Sentinel reported Jan. 15. The organization is suing the Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision and the Oklahoma State Board...
