Kansas State

#18. Kansas

Wyoming News
 4 days ago

- Total weapons industry entities: 352

--- Manufacturers: 80

--- Dealers: 268

--- Importers: 4

- Registered weapons: 69,850 (23.8 per 1K residents, #26 overall)

Kansas Reflector

Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

AG Kobach joins coalition against two companies ESG practices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas has officially joined a 21-state coalition to challenge the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices of two voting proxy advisory companies. The Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has decided to join other state attorneys general in a challenge against the proxy advisory...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Radon Warning: Kansans urged to test for cancer-causing gas

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas leaders are urging people to test for radon, a radioactive gas that’s the second-leading cause for lung cancer in the U.S. Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed January as Radon Action month in Kansas. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Kansans are urged to protect their families by […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas organization wants to cap State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A political organization in Kansas wants to cap Kansas’ State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion based on the rate of population growth and inflation. The Kansas Policy Insitute says on Monday, Jan. 16, that as lawmakers return to Topeka, they will start a 2-year budget cycle. It has asked lawmakers not to burden Kansans any further as they already struggle with inflation and an unpredictable economy.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New legislation eases vaccine exemption requirements in Kansas daycares; advocates respond

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Provisions in a proposed legislation would adopt a “no questions asked” policy regarding vaccine exemptions for children attending daycare facilities and could fine centers for turning them away. In part, that’s what Senate Bill 20 proposes for Kansas childcare centers, stating the legislation is  geared toward “prohibiting an inquiry into the sincerity […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
DODGE CITY, KS
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas

What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas joins other states in challenge to companies over ‘radical environmental agenda’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has joined 21 other state attorneys general in challenging the environmental, social and governmental (ESG) practices of two companies. The companies being challenged are International Shareholder Services, Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co. The AG’s office and other attorneys general said they take issue with how ESG […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Statehouse spews news: Defining ‘woke agenda,’ Kelly’s COVID luck, meditation room blues

Week one of the Kansas legislative session came and went, and so did the stories. If you followed along with Kansas Reflector, you glimpsed dozens speeding by, with all the latest about Gov. Laura Kelly, GOP legislators and advocacy groups gearing up for a grueling gauntlet. Covering the Statehouse can be like drinking from a […] The post Kansas Statehouse spews news: Defining ‘woke agenda,’ Kelly’s COVID luck, meditation room blues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Startland News

K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties

TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Rain and snow headed to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some mild, January weather, get ready for a winter storm to track through the area with chances for rain and snow beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday. Most, if not all of the snow should fall in northwest and north central Kansas through Wednesday evening. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of dangerous driving conditions.
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?

Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
