18. Kansas

Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
End the ineffective corporate welfare of Kansas STAR Bonds | Commentary
Kansas economic development tool takes sales tax from state needs and gives it to wealthy developers.
WIBW
AG Kobach joins coalition against two companies ESG practices
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas has officially joined a 21-state coalition to challenge the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices of two voting proxy advisory companies. The Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has decided to join other state attorneys general in a challenge against the proxy advisory...
Kansans hit lucky streak with recent big lottery wins
Four lottery tickets bought in Kansas recently are worth $1 million or more.
Radon Warning: Kansans urged to test for cancer-causing gas
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas leaders are urging people to test for radon, a radioactive gas that’s the second-leading cause for lung cancer in the U.S. Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed January as Radon Action month in Kansas. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Kansans are urged to protect their families by […]
WIBW
Kansas organization wants to cap State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A political organization in Kansas wants to cap Kansas’ State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion based on the rate of population growth and inflation. The Kansas Policy Insitute says on Monday, Jan. 16, that as lawmakers return to Topeka, they will start a 2-year budget cycle. It has asked lawmakers not to burden Kansans any further as they already struggle with inflation and an unpredictable economy.
New legislation eases vaccine exemption requirements in Kansas daycares; advocates respond
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Provisions in a proposed legislation would adopt a “no questions asked” policy regarding vaccine exemptions for children attending daycare facilities and could fine centers for turning them away. In part, that’s what Senate Bill 20 proposes for Kansas childcare centers, stating the legislation is geared toward “prohibiting an inquiry into the sincerity […]
Vox
Kansas voters sided with abortion rights in August. Republicans don’t care.
Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. Kansas voters...
KAKE TV
3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas
What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
Kansas joins other states in challenge to companies over ‘radical environmental agenda’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has joined 21 other state attorneys general in challenging the environmental, social and governmental (ESG) practices of two companies. The companies being challenged are International Shareholder Services, Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co. The AG’s office and other attorneys general said they take issue with how ESG […]
hppr.org
Kansas wheat farmers face a tougher future as climate change ramps up dry, hot, windy weather
HAYS, Kansas — It’s been a rough year for the Wheat State’s trademark crop. This resilient plant is a fighter. But even for a grain that’s seemingly built to succeed on these unforgiving plains, the ongoing drought tests its limits. Wheat farmers, like Chris Tanner in...
WIBW
D.C. lawyer suspended from Kansas practice following trustee misconduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawyer in Washington D.C., Maryland and Kansas has been suspended from the practice of law in all three locations following a case that stems from trustee misconduct. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 125,622: In the Matter of Isaac Henry Marks Sr.,...
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 Investigates: Lara Moritz discusses problems at KHP
A two-year-long KMBC 9 investigation into misconduct allegations at the top of the Kansas Highway Patrol continues. KMBC 9’s Lara Moritz joins the program to discuss how Kansas lawmakers may get involved.
Kansas Statehouse spews news: Defining ‘woke agenda,’ Kelly’s COVID luck, meditation room blues
Week one of the Kansas legislative session came and went, and so did the stories. If you followed along with Kansas Reflector, you glimpsed dozens speeding by, with all the latest about Gov. Laura Kelly, GOP legislators and advocacy groups gearing up for a grueling gauntlet. Covering the Statehouse can be like drinking from a […] The post Kansas Statehouse spews news: Defining ‘woke agenda,’ Kelly’s COVID luck, meditation room blues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties
TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
KWCH.com
Rain and snow headed to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some mild, January weather, get ready for a winter storm to track through the area with chances for rain and snow beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday. Most, if not all of the snow should fall in northwest and north central Kansas through Wednesday evening. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of dangerous driving conditions.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?
Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
