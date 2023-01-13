ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

#44. North Dakota

 4 days ago

- Total weapons industry entities: 134

--- Manufacturers: 14

--- Dealers: 119

--- Importers: 1

- Registered weapons: 30,975 (40.0 per 1K residents, #9 overall)

KX News

Gone camping: booming RV sales continue in North Dakota

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Many business owners took a hit during the covid pandemic.But people in the recreation industry say things have been on the uptick for the last three years. According to a study by Fox Business, RV companies have seen record sales since 2020, even in North Dakota.Capital RV spokespeople say sales have […]
a-z-animals.com

7 Dinosaurs that Lived in North Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today)

7 Dinosaurs that Lived in North Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today) North Dakota may be known for its wide open plains and rolling hills, but it was once home to some remarkable dinosaurs. Many of these creatures resided in the state millions of years ago, leaving their mark on the history of prehistoric life. From the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex to the rarely-seen Therizinosaurus, these ancient animals provide a fascinating glimpse into life on Earth during this time.
gamblingnews.com

North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate

North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
KX News

The most popular languages to learn in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the most popular resolutions and goals for many people is to learn a new language. Whether it’s for fun, a trip, or to communicate better with friends and family around them, many people aim to develop their speaking skills and branch out. But of all the languages of the […]
valleynewslive.com

From Idaho to North Dakota, true crime cases spark public conversations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 1970s and 80s, stories of serial killers dominated headlines. Now, fewer of these stories are around due to many factors, like the growth of forensic science, and more specific classifications of crimes. But public interest in criminal cases remains. People wonder why crimes were committed and ask how to prevent tragedies in the future.
kfgo.com

Ice fishing impacts on North Dakota fish populations

We’ve seen it before. A few ice shelters can turn into a city literally overnight. Winter anglers travel from every corner of the state – some from a few states away – at the report of a hot walleye, perch or crappie bite. Anglers wonder if the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Lawmakers considering changes to North Dakota PERS Plan

(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are considering changes to the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System. A group of legislators is considering switching the system from being pension based to putting assets into 401(k) plans. Supporters of the move say the current plan is underfunded and may go broke in 20...
930 AM KMPT

Hit The Gas: Could Montana Ban Electric Vehicles?

Just last week I wrote about the (not-so-likely) possibility of Montana banning gas stoves, an issue I was surprised to see come up considering I had never considered the harm a gas stove could potentially cause. This week I'm somehow even more surprised that now the topic of banning electric vehicles has entered the national conversation.
KX News

How gas prices have changed in North Dakota this week

BISMARCK, N.D (STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic peaks reached in June […]
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota Game and Fish in need of volunteers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Game and Fish Department has many programs that wouldn’t be possible without the help from volunteers. More than 500 volunteers help administer the Game and Fish Department’s many important educational programs statewide. The most popular is the mandatory hunter education program where over...
