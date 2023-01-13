44. North Dakota

Related
Gone camping: booming RV sales continue in North Dakota
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Many business owners took a hit during the covid pandemic.But people in the recreation industry say things have been on the uptick for the last three years. According to a study by Fox Business, RV companies have seen record sales since 2020, even in North Dakota.Capital RV spokespeople say sales have […]
Going organic: How new North Dakota farmers and ranchers can make the change
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are a new farmer in North Dakota, or want to try out organic farming, there is a free organic farming training session happening later this month in our state. The USDA and other agricultural leaders will be at the Organic Academy Roadshow session in Fargo on January 26 and […]
a-z-animals.com
7 Dinosaurs that Lived in North Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today)
7 Dinosaurs that Lived in North Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today) North Dakota may be known for its wide open plains and rolling hills, but it was once home to some remarkable dinosaurs. Many of these creatures resided in the state millions of years ago, leaving their mark on the history of prehistoric life. From the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex to the rarely-seen Therizinosaurus, these ancient animals provide a fascinating glimpse into life on Earth during this time.
KFYR-TV
Auto insurance fraud: what to look out for in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us will be involved in a car crash at some point in our lives — and typically, they are accidental. But there is a type of fraud that can not only wreck your car but impact your insurance premiums. There are several scenarios...
North Dakota lawmakers hear about bill aimed at lowering prescription drug prices
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — At the hearing, the Senate Health and Human Services Commitee heard from those for and against Bill 2031. AARP North Dakota volunteers testified in support for the Bill and presented a petition with more than 300 signatures in support of it. However, many believe Bill 2031 is not the right solution. […]
froggyweb.com
Details released to help North Dakota cities, counties with cost of snow removal
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota legislature is considering financial help for local governments to help cover snow removal expenses – because of the early heavy snowfall. Republican State Senator Terry Wanzek says local jurisdictions will be asked to look at a five-year average of snow removal costs...
gamblingnews.com
North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate
North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
Does North Dakota Have More Shoplifters Than Minnesota & Other States?
For the most part, North Dakota is a very nice and safe place to live, hence the phrase "North Dakota Nice." Even with that being the case, there's still some crime to look out for. Shoplifting. Shoplifting is an issue in every state, but which states have the biggest problem...
The most popular languages to learn in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the most popular resolutions and goals for many people is to learn a new language. Whether it’s for fun, a trip, or to communicate better with friends and family around them, many people aim to develop their speaking skills and branch out. But of all the languages of the […]
valleynewslive.com
From Idaho to North Dakota, true crime cases spark public conversations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 1970s and 80s, stories of serial killers dominated headlines. Now, fewer of these stories are around due to many factors, like the growth of forensic science, and more specific classifications of crimes. But public interest in criminal cases remains. People wonder why crimes were committed and ask how to prevent tragedies in the future.
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota Does Not Have a REAL ID Website - To Get a Gold Star Driver's License by May 7 2025
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota does not have a special website helping its residents focus on getting a REAL ID driver's license by the deadline of May 7, 2025. That is when you will need a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license.
kfgo.com
Ice fishing impacts on North Dakota fish populations
We’ve seen it before. A few ice shelters can turn into a city literally overnight. Winter anglers travel from every corner of the state – some from a few states away – at the report of a hot walleye, perch or crappie bite. Anglers wonder if the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lawmakers considering changes to North Dakota PERS Plan
(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are considering changes to the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System. A group of legislators is considering switching the system from being pension based to putting assets into 401(k) plans. Supporters of the move say the current plan is underfunded and may go broke in 20...
Hit The Gas: Could Montana Ban Electric Vehicles?
Just last week I wrote about the (not-so-likely) possibility of Montana banning gas stoves, an issue I was surprised to see come up considering I had never considered the harm a gas stove could potentially cause. This week I'm somehow even more surprised that now the topic of banning electric vehicles has entered the national conversation.
Here’s How Much North Dakota’s Bad Roads Are Costing You Each Year
Driving is expensive for many reasons; rising gas prices, insurance -- the list goes on and on. Have you ever wondered how much North Dakota drivers are paying for road and bridge repairs each year? Analysts with Quote Wizard did a study to find out where drivers are paying the most, and ranked each state.
How gas prices have changed in North Dakota this week
BISMARCK, N.D (STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic peaks reached in June […]
The Top 5 Most Rural Post Offices Of Small Town Montana
Some of the most secluded towns in America are in Montana, so that means that we have some of the most remote United States Post Offices in the country. Where are these (often charming) small town anchors?. I'll admit - I've never heard of a few of these small Montana...
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Triple-A North Dakota wants move over law to apply to disabled vehicles
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new law could change how travelers move along North Dakota roads, highways, and interstates. Officials with Triple-A North Dakota are pushing for the state's Slow Down, Move Over law to apply to disabled vehicles. The bill would require drivers in North Dakota to slow down or...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota Game and Fish in need of volunteers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Game and Fish Department has many programs that wouldn’t be possible without the help from volunteers. More than 500 volunteers help administer the Game and Fish Department’s many important educational programs statewide. The most popular is the mandatory hunter education program where over...
