A pair of unreleased Frank Zappa concerts from 1980 — highlighting shows from a tiny New York club and a packed German arena — will feature on the latest archival release excavated from the Zappa family vaults. Zappa ’80: Mudd Club/Munich, out March 3, boasts two complete shows from the guitar god’s short-lived five-piece lineup, gigs that followed a torrid 1979 that saw Zappa release both Sheik Yerbouti and his three-act Joe’s Garage. The first show in the 3CD set showcases Zappa and company’s May 8, 1980 gig at New York City’s 240-capacity Mudd Club, a concert that he sandwiched between...

