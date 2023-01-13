ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noisecreep

thehypemagazine.com

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Announces 2023 Lineup!

This Year’s Event is set to take place on the farm in Manchester, TN on June 15-18th!. HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: KENDRICK LAMAR, FOO FIGHTERS, ODESZA, PARAMORE, LIL NAS X, BABY KEEM, TYLER CHILDERS, VULFPECK, MARCUS MUMFORD,MY MORNING JACKET, GRIZ, RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE, PORTUGAL. THE MAN, KORN, LOUIS THE CHILD, ZEDS DEAD, ALESSO, SUBTRONICS, THREE 6 MAFIA, J.I.D., THE REVIVALISTS, PIXIES, GIRL IN RED, FLEET FOXES, AND MORE!
MANCHESTER, TN
Ultimate Metallica

The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2023 – Guide

It's tour time! Rock and metal bands are hitting the road hard in 2023, and Loudwire is here to round them all up for you. Buckle up and get ready for a great year, because these are the bands touring in 2023. Are you prepared for another year of stellar...
Popculture

Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement

Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
hubpages.com

5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time

It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Rolling Stone

New Frank Zappa Live Set Captures Unreleased, Blistering 1980 Concerts

A pair of unreleased Frank Zappa concerts from 1980 — highlighting shows from a tiny New York club and a packed German arena — will feature on the latest archival release excavated from the Zappa family vaults. Zappa ’80: Mudd Club/Munich, out March 3, boasts two complete shows from the guitar god’s short-lived five-piece lineup, gigs that followed a torrid 1979 that saw Zappa release both Sheik Yerbouti and his three-act Joe’s Garage. The first show in the 3CD set showcases Zappa and company’s May 8, 1980 gig at New York City’s 240-capacity Mudd Club, a concert that he sandwiched between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ranking the Opening Song on Every Iron Maiden Album

Here are Iron Maiden’s album-opening songs ranked from best to worst. There’s an old saying that you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and this maxim is also applicable to the art of starting an album with a dynamite opening track. Now more than...
Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Surpasses 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Congrats are in order for Metallica, as their most streamed song on Spotify, "Enter Sandman," has surpassed the one billion streams mark. That's rarified air, especially in the rock world, where the songs that have reached the mark are still relatively minimal. Metallica now joins the ranks AC/DC ("Highway to...
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album

Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Cage the Elephant

Cage the Elephant is not a band easily ensnared in labels and classifications. Their sound is many things—a mystifying menagerie of colorful psychedelics, dusty blues, dingy garage, and off-kilter alternative sounds, dripping with synths and obscured by dreamy lyrics. While their musical style is perplexing, their band name is probably even more baffling. Where is this elephant, and why is it being caged?
TENNESSEE STATE
The FADER

New Music Friday: The best new albums out today

Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Babytron's Bin Reaper 3: New Testament, Margo Price's Strays, Poolblood's Mole, and more. BabyTron, Bin Reaper 3:...
