Park Service, Virginia Working To Widen Mount Vernon Trail Between Rosslyn And Old Town Alexandria
The Mount Vernon Trail at Gravelly Point. Parts of the trail are so narrow, two people can’t walk side by while staying in their lane. The narrow but popular Mount Vernon Trail could be widened as soon as 2026. The seven-foot-wide trail was built in the 1970s when few...
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
D.C. Moves Forward With New Anti-Suicide Barriers On Taft Bridge
An eight-foot-tall barrier was placed on both sides of the Duke Ellington Bridge in 1986. The D.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with a plan to place anti-suicide barriers on the William Howard Taft Bridge, the 115-year-old span that carries Connecticut Avenue across Rock Creek Park. The decision comes...
Advisory Group Says School Resource Officers Should Remain In Alexandria Schools
An advisory group consisting of teachers, police officers, community leaders, students, and parents have determined that school resource officers should remain in Alexandria City Public Schools. The School Law Enforcement Partnership, a 16-member group formed last year to advise on the school resource officer (SRO) program, will present their findings...
Update: Metro Will No Longer Reduce Blue, Orange, And Silver Line Service
Update: Metro trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will no longer run every 25 minutes, as previously announced. Trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes, WMATA said Monday afternoon. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission granted Metro a temporary stay of a directive related to rail operator training after Metro filed a formal appeal. A safety commission spokesperson said the stay will remain in place through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The independent regulatory body is still considering its petition to return more 7000-series trains to service, according to WMATA.
D.C. Council Votes To Delay Minimum Wage Increase for Tipped Workers To May
The D.C. Council unanimously approved emergency legislation Tuesday postponing the implementation of ballot-approved Initiative 82 by a few months. D.C. employers are now required to raise the wages of their tipped workers from $5.35 per hour to $6 beginning in May. Tipped workers will then see their wages rise again in July to $8 per hour.
Maryland Gun Rights Group Continues Legal Opposition To Montgomery County Law
Gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue is accusing gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety of violating the amicus process in its effort to support a Montgomery County law banning guns within 100 yards of places of public assembly. The group filed an opposition with the U.S. District Court against...
Proposed Bill Would Give D.C. Residents $400 Or More In Rebates For Electric Bikes
Councilmember Brooke Pinto and six of her council colleagues want to encourage D.C. residents to adopt greener and safer transportation options. A new bill being submitted this month would create 3,000 rebates for residents to buy an electric bike, lowering the barrier for those that can’t afford the pricier bikes.
This Downtown Bakery With A Cult Following Is About To Move Into New Digs
Rose Ave Bakery is moving to Woodley Park “soon,” according to an Instagram post from the owners. Known for its authentic Asian American pastries, the Vermont Avenue NW location will serve its last pastries on Jan. 28. Chef and founder Rosie Nguyen has been preparing for this move...
Metro Service Should Be Fairly Normal This Weekend
Metro will run pretty normally this weekend — which means yes, at least one line is single tracking. Red Line trains will single track between Silver Spring and Forest Glen as crews conduct leak mitigation repairs. Other than that, it should be smooth sailing on the remaining lines. As a reminder, on Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) trains will follow Saturday service hours.
Two Young Children Were Shot And Seriously Injured While Getting Off A Metrobus In Brightwood
Two young children were shot and injured when an altercation broke out on a bus they appeared to be riding home from school on Wednesday evening, according to D.C. police. The two children are 6 years old and 9 years old, one boy and one girl, police chief Robert Contee III said in a press conference on scene. The children were with adults and riding a full 54 Metrobus north on 14th St. NW around 4:00 p.m. when a group of young men got on the bus and began assaulting someone on the bus.
D.C. Activists Relaunch ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’ Anti-Violence Poster Campaign
Speaking in a packed room at the Busboys and Poets in Anacostia on Tuesday, D.C. activists held up large red signs with large white letters: “THOU SHALT NOT KILL.”. They were holding a press conference to launch an anti-violence campaign — Thou Shalt Not Kill — by the Anacostia Coordinating Council. The signs will play a key role in the campaign, intended to help curb gun violence after another deadly year for the city.
Judge Orders D.C. To Allow Drivers With Outstanding Fines To Renew Their Licenses
A federal judge has ordered D.C. to immediately allow drivers with more than $100 in outstanding fines or fees to obtain or renew their driver’s license, a ruling that supporters say could benefit tens of thousands of residents — many of them Black. The late-December ruling from U.S....
Congressional Republicans Take Aim At D.C. Bill Allowing Non-Citizens To Vote In Local Elections
A pair of congressional Republicans say they will push to overturn a bill passed last year by the D.C. Council that would allow non-citizens — including undocumented immigrants — to vote in local elections starting in 2024. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky) said Thursday...
Could One Of The Warmest Januarys On Record Affect The Cherry Blossoms’ Peak Bloom Date?
The weather has been unseasonably warm this month, with temperatures averaging in the upper 40s. This week, the temperature will hit nearly 60 degrees. Or, as the Capital Weather Gang put it, January is feeling more like March across the D.C. region. Naturally, residents might wonder what effect the temperatures might have on one of the area’s most popular tourist attractions and Instagram selfie backdrops: the cherry blossoms.
Where To Eat For Winter Restaurant Week Around D.C.
It’s back! The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington is bringing together hundreds of local restaurants in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia for its annual Winter Restaurant Week from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Washingtonians can enjoy prix-fixe multiple-course brunches and lunches for $25 per person, and prix-fixe dinners...
D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor
Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
Jasmine ‘Starr’ Parker, A Black Trans Woman Killed In D.C., ‘Deserved So Much More Than What She Got’
Pink and white balloons were tied to the chain-link fence outside a bus parking lot in Ivy City as several dozen people bowed their heads in prayer. “All of us who are made in the image and likeness of God, we look to you right now. We’re crying out and we’re asking that the blood stop,” said Rev. Dr. D. Amina Butts.
Gov. Wes Moore Taps Montgomery County Lawmaker For Maryland Secretary Of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore has selected state senator Susan Lee, a Democrat representing Montgomery County, to serve as Maryland’s next Secretary of State. The move by the incoming governor — set to be sworn in next Wednesday — will trigger a shake-up in the General Assembly, which begins its 2023 legislative session Wednesday.
Bowser Sets Goal Of Increasing D.C.’s Population And Black Incomes Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday outlined an ambitious plan to increase D.C.’s population by some 55,000 residents, grow the median income of Black households by $25,000, and put almost all residents east of the Anacostia River within a mile of a grocery store within the next five years. The...
