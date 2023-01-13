ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend

This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Moves Forward With New Anti-Suicide Barriers On Taft Bridge

An eight-foot-tall barrier was placed on both sides of the Duke Ellington Bridge in 1986. The D.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with a plan to place anti-suicide barriers on the William Howard Taft Bridge, the 115-year-old span that carries Connecticut Avenue across Rock Creek Park. The decision comes...
WASHINGTON, DC
Update: Metro Will No Longer Reduce Blue, Orange, And Silver Line Service

Update: Metro trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will no longer run every 25 minutes, as previously announced. Trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes, WMATA said Monday afternoon. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission granted Metro a temporary stay of a directive related to rail operator training after Metro filed a formal appeal. A safety commission spokesperson said the stay will remain in place through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The independent regulatory body is still considering its petition to return more 7000-series trains to service, according to WMATA.
WASHINGTON, DC
Metro Service Should Be Fairly Normal This Weekend

Metro will run pretty normally this weekend — which means yes, at least one line is single tracking. Red Line trains will single track between Silver Spring and Forest Glen as crews conduct leak mitigation repairs. Other than that, it should be smooth sailing on the remaining lines. As a reminder, on Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) trains will follow Saturday service hours.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Two Young Children Were Shot And Seriously Injured While Getting Off A Metrobus In Brightwood

Two young children were shot and injured when an altercation broke out on a bus they appeared to be riding home from school on Wednesday evening, according to D.C. police. The two children are 6 years old and 9 years old, one boy and one girl, police chief Robert Contee III said in a press conference on scene. The children were with adults and riding a full 54 Metrobus north on 14th St. NW around 4:00 p.m. when a group of young men got on the bus and began assaulting someone on the bus.
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Activists Relaunch ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’ Anti-Violence Poster Campaign

Speaking in a packed room at the Busboys and Poets in Anacostia on Tuesday, D.C. activists held up large red signs with large white letters: “THOU SHALT NOT KILL.”. They were holding a press conference to launch an anti-violence campaign — Thou Shalt Not Kill — by the Anacostia Coordinating Council. The signs will play a key role in the campaign, intended to help curb gun violence after another deadly year for the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
Could One Of The Warmest Januarys On Record Affect The Cherry Blossoms’ Peak Bloom Date?

The weather has been unseasonably warm this month, with temperatures averaging in the upper 40s. This week, the temperature will hit nearly 60 degrees. Or, as the Capital Weather Gang put it, January is feeling more like March across the D.C. region. Naturally, residents might wonder what effect the temperatures might have on one of the area’s most popular tourist attractions and Instagram selfie backdrops: the cherry blossoms.
WASHINGTON, DC
Where To Eat For Winter Restaurant Week Around D.C.

It’s back! The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington is bringing together hundreds of local restaurants in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia for its annual Winter Restaurant Week from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Washingtonians can enjoy prix-fixe multiple-course brunches and lunches for $25 per person, and prix-fixe dinners...
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor

Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
