Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Related
D.C. Council Votes To Delay Minimum Wage Increase for Tipped Workers To May
The D.C. Council unanimously approved emergency legislation Tuesday postponing the implementation of ballot-approved Initiative 82 by a few months. D.C. employers are now required to raise the wages of their tipped workers from $5.35 per hour to $6 beginning in May. Tipped workers will then see their wages rise again in July to $8 per hour.
D.C. Lawmakers Override Bowser’s Veto Of Criminal Code Rewrite, Decry ‘Fear-Mongering’ Around Bill
The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of a sweeping overhaul of the city’s century-old criminal code, with multiple lawmakers decrying what they called “fear-mongering” and “dangerous rhetoric” around the issue of public safety in the city. The 12-1 vote...
Washington Examiner
DC Council bill would invite massive hike in violent crime
When even Washington, D.C.'s leftist mayor, Muriel Bowser, thinks the D.C. Council is getting dangerously lenient on crime, wokeness has clearly gone too far. The council is expected to vote on Tuesday to override Bowser’s veto of a bill to penalties for serious crimes such as home invasion thefts, carjacking, and homicide. It would mean a city that militantly restricts the gun rights of law-abiding citizens would lighten the punishment of convicted felons who carry guns illegally or commit crimes with them.
popville.com
Money Train Spotted!
Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
DC poised to soften penalties for carjacking, other violent crimes, despite mayor's veto
The D.C. Council is set to pass sweeping criminal justice reform legislation that will nearly eliminate all mandatory minimum sentences and soften penalties for many violent crimes.
Update: Metro Will No Longer Reduce Blue, Orange, And Silver Line Service
Update: Metro trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will no longer run every 25 minutes, as previously announced. Trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes, WMATA said Monday afternoon. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission granted Metro a temporary stay of a directive related to rail operator training after Metro filed a formal appeal. A safety commission spokesperson said the stay will remain in place through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The independent regulatory body is still considering its petition to return more 7000-series trains to service, according to WMATA.
fox5dc.com
Washington Post editorial board weighs in on controversial changes to DC’s crime code
WASHINGTON - The Washington Post is stirring things up on social media after the editorial board weighed in on controversial changes to D.C.'s crime code. FOX 5's chief legal correspondent Katie Barlow reports that the Washington Post editorial board said D.C.'s new crime bill could make the city "more dangerous" if the D.C. Council overrides the mayor's veto, which is up for a vote Tuesday.
popville.com
Marshalls closed on F Street at the National Press Building
Marshalls closed the location in the National Press building closed yesterday. I was surprised since it seemed fully stocked right before the holidays.”. Marshalls opened here in the former Filene’s Basement space back in 2013. Filene’s went out of business back in 2011. Updates when we learn who...
D.C. AG Fines Assisted-Living Facilities Owners $1.5M for Wage Theft
The former owners of six assisted living facilities in the District will pay over $1.5 million for failing to fully pay their front-line health care workers during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the D.C. attorney general's office said Tuesday. The post D.C. AG Fines Assisted-Living Facilities Owners $1.5M for Wage Theft appeared first on The Washington Informer.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
On Day 3 Of Loudoun Transit Strike, Negotiations Are At A Standstill
Unionized Loudoun County Transit workers say they aren’t taking their employer’s last, best, and final offer at the negotiation table. The workers have been on strike since Wednesday over wages and other issues. Some bus services, including commuter routes to D.C. and routes connecting to the Silver Line, have been suspended. The transit agency served about 1,250 trips a day in 2021 and 6,821 trips a day pre-pandemic.
fox5dc.com
Metro to hold emergency board meeting on safety
WASHINGTON - Metro officials are set to hold an emergency board executive meeting on Sunday, according to an official release. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said in a release Sunday morning that the board is set to discuss, "safety and security matters when premature release would compromise public safety."
D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that cut a victim Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened at the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and Washington Place. Shortly after 10 am, the suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect displayed a knife and cut the victim. The suspect then left the scene. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Eater
A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle
Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
‘The Whole Of His Dream Had To Do With Economic Empowerment’: Remembering MLK At D.C.’s Annual Parade
Thousands of people gathered in Southeast D.C. on Monday to march in a parade and honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Their peace walk and parade stretched for two miles along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. It was the 42nd annual parade hosted by the Coalition for Peace, a tradition that started before King’s birthday even became a federal holiday.
fox5dc.com
Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review
Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review. Metro says train service will not be impacted along the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines as previously expected after officials say the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission expedited their review and stay of their directive related to rail operator training.
NBC Washington
Residents Gather for Youth Safety Conversation in Anacostia
With youth violence on the minds of many in the District, organizers put on an event Saturday to focus on ways to combat that violence, held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. D.C.’s Attorney General Brian Schwalb, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee, the new Deputy Mayor for...
10 direct payments between $300 and $1,050 being sent by March – see who qualifies for cash
THE new year is bringing new money for millions of Americans in the form of direct payments. There are 10 different automatic payments, ranging from $300 to $1,050, being sent through March. Inflation is taking a toll on the wallets of consumers. The current inflation rate stands at 6.5 percent.
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. Mayorkas
GOP Reps kept another promise made to the American people by filing formal articles to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas citing his repeated failures on the Southern Border.
DCist
Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 3