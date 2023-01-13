In the past, “Let’s Talk” had been a drop-in service that offered informal, confidential consultations with a CAPS counselor at various locations around campus. Since fall 2020, Let’s Talk went virtual. This will continue for spring 2023! Let’s Talk is a free service where Ithaca College students can check in via telehealth for an informal and confidential consultation with a CAPS counselor. The brief consultations will be available by phone or by Zoom. Let’s Talk will start the week of January 16th and will continue through the week of finals.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO