ithaca.edu
Gymnastics Edged by Brockport in Season Opener
ITHACA, N.Y. – — The Ithaca College gymnastics team got its 2023 season underway on Sunday, January 15 against The College at Brockport inside Ben Light Gymnasium and the Golden Eagles prevailed by a slim margin, 187.625 to 187.425. IC squared off against Brockport five different times last season with the average margin of victory at nearly four points.
Men’s Track & Field Takes on TCNJ Invitational at NYC Armory
NEW YORK CITY – — The Ithaca College men's track & field team competed in the TCNJ Invitational at the NYC Armory on Saturday in what was the first meet of 2023. Nathaniel Oczkowski finished first in 60-meter hurdles prelims at 8.49 seconds and won the final in 8.45. Oczkowski also ran in the 500-meter dash and placed third at 1:07.21.
CAPS-Let's Talk Spring 2023 Access
In the past, “Let’s Talk” had been a drop-in service that offered informal, confidential consultations with a CAPS counselor at various locations around campus. Since fall 2020, Let’s Talk went virtual. This will continue for spring 2023! Let’s Talk is a free service where Ithaca College students can check in via telehealth for an informal and confidential consultation with a CAPS counselor. The brief consultations will be available by phone or by Zoom. Let’s Talk will start the week of January 16th and will continue through the week of finals.
