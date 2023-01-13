Read full article on original website
Clouded leopard found after escaping habitat at Dallas Zoo
UPDATE 1.13.2023: A clouded leopard named Nova who escaped her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo was found after a day of searching by both zoo officials and the Dallas Police Department. Zoo officials said Nova is unharmed and under evaluation by their veterinary staff. She was found near her original habitat just after 5 p.m. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department has opened a criminal investigation into the disappearance of a 20-25 pound clouded leopard named Nova from the Dallas Zoo. "When we initially responded to the location on a report of a missing clouded leopard, we first dispatched our SWAT officers out...
Police: Dallas Zoo enclosure of escaped clouded leopard was "intentionally" cut
The Dallas Zoo enclosure of a clouded leopard who went missing Friday — and was later found — was "intentionally" cut, police say, and they are investigating whether a monkey enclosure at the zoo was also tampered with as well. The clouded leopard, named Nova, got out of her enclosure Friday morning, forcing the zoo to close and prompting an hours-long search. She was safely secured near her habitat early Friday evening, the zoo said. Dallas police told CBS News in a statement Saturday evening that investigators determined a "cutting tool" was used to cut an opening in the fencing...
Clouded leopard escapes at Dallas Zoo: A "serious situation"
A clouded leopard has escaped her habitat at the Dallas Zoo, officials said Friday, calling the incident a "serious situation." The animal named Nova weighs between 20 and 25 pounds, CBS DFW reported. The Dallas Police Department said it is helping zoo officials find the animal while the zoo remains closed as a search for the animal was launched. "We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue — that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat," officials said in a statement. "One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the...
A Texas Toddler Is Breaking A World Record... Before He Even Turns 3
A 2-year-old is on pace to be the youngest North American to visit all seven continents.
Staff discover hole cut in monkey habitat at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As if discovering a hole in the habitat housing a clouded leopard wasn't trouble enough, police said that Dallas Zoo staff also found a similar hole cut into a monkey habitat on Friday. Visitors were welcomed back to the Dallas Zoo after Nova the clouded leopard escaped her exhibit on Friday. She was eventually found at around 4:45 p.m., staff said, when an overly vocal "rogue squirrel" tipped them off. "We tried to think like a cat yesterday afternoon and we predicted she would climb a tree stay close to home territory, stay close to her sister, and...
Criminal investigation opened after 2nd fence cut at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department has opened a criminal investigation after finding a second fence cut inside an animal habitat at the Dallas Zoo. Investigators discovered the second cut fence at a habitat for langur monkeys on Friday, the same day a clouded leopard escaped from its enclosure at the zoo after its fence was intentionally cut.
Snowy owl leaves Cypress nest after weeks of dazzling birdwatchers
The rare Snowy Owl gracing an Orange County neighborhood with its presence over the last month appears to have finally taken flight, leaving dozens of birdwatchers disappointed. Traditionally found in more arctic areas like the tundra, snowy owls are exceedingly scarcely seen as less than 30,000 are believed to remain across the world. This rarity drew crowds of birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts alike since it was first spotted on Dec. 12."The other night when it took off, it was the best flyover and departure it had ever had," said Roy Rausch, an avid birdwatcher. "Maybe that's a sign that it was...
