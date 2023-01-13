Read full article on original website
Lauren Calhoun Named MEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - After hitting a down stretch in December into January, the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (9-7, 7-3) is back on the upswing, having won each of their last three games. The Cardinal's offense played a big role in the recent resurgence and one of their leaders was recognized as a Mountain East Conference (MEC) Player of the Week. Senior Lauren Calhoun won the award for the second time this season as she helped lead her team to a 2-0 record during the week, with wins against Fairmont State and Frostburg State.
Wheeling Athletics Lands 54 Student Athletes on Academic All-MEC List for Fall Sports
Wheeling, W. Va. - The second semester of the academic year is underway as Wheeling University student-athletes are once again working hard both on the field and in the classroom. On Tuesday, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) recognized some of the top performers in the classroom with the release of their 2022 Fall Academic All-MEC list. The Cardinals were well represented on the list, with 54 student-athletes earning the honor for their work during the Fall semester.
