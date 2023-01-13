Wheeling, W. Va. - After hitting a down stretch in December into January, the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (9-7, 7-3) is back on the upswing, having won each of their last three games. The Cardinal's offense played a big role in the recent resurgence and one of their leaders was recognized as a Mountain East Conference (MEC) Player of the Week. Senior Lauren Calhoun won the award for the second time this season as she helped lead her team to a 2-0 record during the week, with wins against Fairmont State and Frostburg State.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO