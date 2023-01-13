Edward R. Pressman, the veteran producer behind Wall Street and frequent Oliver Stone collaborator, has died. He was 79. The prolific producer passed away Tuesday night his son Sam told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBruce Gowers, Director on Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Music Video and 'American Idol,' Dies at 82Jean Veloz, Famed Lindy Hop Dancer, Dies at 98C.J. Harris, Former 'American Idol' Contestant, Dies at 31 The independent producer helped bring close to 100 films to the big screen, including The Crow, Conan the Barbarian, American Psycho and Bad Lieutenant. He was also known for working with an array of...

36 MINUTES AGO