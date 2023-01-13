23. Nevada

Related
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
#38. Producers and directors
- Projected employment change 2021-2031: 7.7% --- Employment in 2021: 166,200 --- Projected employment in 2031: 178,900 - 2021 mean annual wage: $101,950 While many jobs became remote since the pandemic, directing or producing often needs to be done in person. But the location also matters in this role, which is most prevalent in New York and California. Over 90% of producers and directors make over $200,000 annually.
U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to state
U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0