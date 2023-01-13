ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#29. Mississippi

By CHANDAN KHANNA // Getty Images
- Total weapons industry entities: 260

--- Manufacturers: 77

--- Dealers: 172

--- Importers: 11

- Registered weapons: 80,712 (27.4 per 1K residents, #20 overall)

WJTV 12

Mississippi nursing schools turn away students amid shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid a nursing shortage that is worsening poor health outcomes in Mississippi, nursing programs at the state’s public universities are turning away hundreds of potential students every year because of insufficient faculty sizes. Alfred Rankins Jr., Mississippi’s commissioner of higher education, said nursing programs have struggled to retain faculty members because […]
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi bill filings: Medicaid, initiatives, elections

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators had a light workload the first two weeks of their three-month session, but they are about to get busy debating proposals that could affect health care, voting rights, and other issues. Monday was the deadline to file general bills. House and Senate committees face a Jan. 31 deadline to […]
workboat.com

Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs

NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
fox5atlanta.com

Mississippi River dredging

The nation’s economy has taken a hit from historically low Mississippi River levels that are impacting the supply chain. Now, there are dredges working 24/7 to maintain water levels for supply transport.
igbnorthamerica.com

Mississippi makes latest attempt to legalize online sports betting

A bill that would permit online sports betting in Mississippi has been read in the state House and referred to the House Gaming Committee. This marks the fifth attempt by lawmakers to introduce online sports betting in the state. The latest attempt was in January 2022. Retail sports betting was made legal in Mississippi in 2018.
bestthingsms.com

The 10 Best Hotels and Resorts for Couples in Mississippi!

Once in awhile, every couple needs to escape to spend a little time together in an idyllic setting. These popular resorts in Mississippi offer everything from golf and glitzy casinos to Old South beauty. Spark some romance at these 10 best hotels and resorts for couples in the state. Share...
kicks96news.com

MCPA: Two Labs Approved to Begin Testing Medical Marijuana in MS

It’s a big step toward the start of medical marijuana sales in Mississippi. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says it’s learned that the State Health Department has approved two labs to begin testing the products that’ll soon be available in dispensaries. The labs are located in Flowood and Natchez.
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison

Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Expanding Medicaid would harm, not help, rural hospitals

Rural hospitals in Mississippi are in crisis, we are told. Unless they receive more money, many may close, apparently. There’s an easy answer, according to those that want to expand Medicaid. Rural hospitals, they claim, are losing money because of the costs of caring for all those without health insurance. If only we would expand Medicaid, they suggest, rural hospitals would be secure. This idea is nonsense, but unfortunately many...
hottytoddy.com

Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK

In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
thegazebogazette.com

Mississippi Reports 14th COVID-19 Death of Child

A 14th Mississippi child has died from COVID-19, the state’s department of health said Wednesday. The infant under the age of one was the most recent child to die in Mississippi. The child was the first person under 18 to die from COVID-19 in the state in 2023. According...
