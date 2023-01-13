ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
The Herald News

#38. Producers and directors

- Projected employment change 2021-2031: 7.7% --- Employment in 2021: 166,200 --- Projected employment in 2031: 178,900 - 2021 mean annual wage: $101,950 While many jobs became remote since the pandemic, directing or producing often needs to be done in person. But the location also matters in this role, which is most prevalent in New York and California. Over 90% of producers and directors make over $200,000 annually.
The Herald News

U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to state

U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the...
The Herald News

Days after Indiana attack, White House vows to fight hate against Asian Americans

WASHINGTON — The White House on Tuesday announced a multi-agency strategy to help combat anti-Asian American hate, promote language access and improve governmental data collection for the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community. “This unprecedented plan builds on the administration’s broader equity agenda,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Tuesday’s press briefing.Pew Research Center has found that a third of Asian Americans have changed their daily routes due to fear of violence. Most recently, an 18-year-old Indiana University student was repeatedly...
The Herald News

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

